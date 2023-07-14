CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.

BERLIN – Jay F. Ronhock, 60; CONCORD – Benjamin M. Hunsaker, 42, Bounlam N. Sonthikoummane, 29, Cody A. Ordway, 39, Kalee Sinceree Meyer, 28, Olivia R. Naya, 25, and Samuel W. Bline, 32; CROYDON – Kurt Oechslin, 39; DEERFIELD – Conor James Desgroseilliers, 19; DERRY – Jordan William Allen, 22; DOVER – Victoria Rose Velazquez, 46; EXETER – Kayla Ann Poste, 30, and Pamela Jean Siano, 52; FARMINGTON – Michael J. Demeritt, 43; GILMANTON – Steven James Paquin, 51; HILLSBOROUGH – Sarah B. Davidson, 39; HOOKSETT – Brent Robert Croteau, 24; KEENE – Jeffrey Lee Allard, 54; LEBANON – Charles Badman Umland, 29; LONDONDERRY – Donna Marie Prestone, 63, and Thomas E. McColligan, 51; LOUDON – Megan Elizabeth Nickerson, 38; MANCHESTER – Bianca Mariah Perez, 23, Christopher Anthony Dallas-Koziol, 37, Parker A. Brougham, 23, Robin L. Hakins, 38, and Tammy J. Hollenbeck, 52; MERRIMACK – Brittany Josephine Foskitt, 33; MILFORD – Timothy J. Houle, 48; NASHUA – Ashley Sarvi, 37, Cameron Robert Bean, 20, Jason J. Fuller, 40, and Joshua J. Vazquez, 31; NEW BOSTON – Justin Richard Forsyth, 37; PELHAM – Eric J. O’Leary, 50; PITTSFIELD – Frank P. Dustin, 53; PLAISTOW – Ava Elizabeth Weymouth, 21, Jeffrey Paul Neale, 34, and Shirley A. Pelletier, 79; ROCHESTER – Christine Ann Mallahan, 58, Christopher John Hatch, 36, and James Michael Clark, 61; ROLLINSFORD – Luke Toth, 27; SALEM – Andrew John Morin, 18, and Joseph A. Noviello, 38; SEABROOK – Kevin J. Shaw, 51; SOMERSWORTH – Tabitha Kimball, 38; SWANZEY – Nicholas C. Trombley, 27; WASHINGTON – Jodi Lyn Blanchard, 45