Zig Ziglar said, “Repetition is the mother of learning, the father of action, which makes it the architect of accomplishment.” If he’s right, then you all should have vanquished your chronic inflammation, because we sure have repeated our warnings about its dangers. (It fuels cancer, depression, heart diseases, gastro distress, impotence, dementia and wrinkles.) But many of you still battle it, so here are two reasons you’d be smart to act now to put out that fire.
Prevent testosterone deficiency. Insufficient testosterone affects 20% to 50% of men in the U.S. A recent study in The Journal of Urology found chronic inflammation, triggered by a diet loaded with sugars and unhealthy fats, is a major cause. In fact, the researchers found that guys eating such a pro-inflammatory diet are 30% more likely to have testosterone deficiency, compared with men eating an anti-inflammatory diet. Those who eat inflammation-stoking food and have obesity are 60% more likely to contend with it.
Manage complications of atherosclerosis. A study in Nature reveals that inflammation is a culprit linking diabetes, disturbed sleep, an unbalanced microbiome, smoking and elevated triglycerides and LDL to the complications of atherosclerosis, like heart attacks and strokes. Tamp it down, and you avoid big trouble.
The battle plan, one more time. Cool inflammation, lower your risk of heart disease (everyone) and raise your T level (guys) with regular exercise; by ditching sugars, highly processed foods and red and processed meats; and adopting stress management. Plus, add plenty of odd omegas, including omega-7 and omega-3 DHA from fish or supplements.