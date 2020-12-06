The Washington Post Food staff recently answered questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
Q: Do you all know of any guidance that has been issued on the topic of homemade baked goods? My entire adult life I have delivered Christmas cookies to friends and neighbors, and I’d love to do so again this year. But I don’t want to give things away that recipients will throw in the trash because of pandemic conditions. Thanks for any information you can provide.
A: Check to see who would like some cookies first, make sure to wash your hands very often while you cook, and you may even consider wearing a mask while cooking. If you’re feeling ill, do not cook anything for distributing, and tell folks that they’ll get cookies when you’re better. Pack everything, and do no-contact dropoffs on porches, etc.
— Kari Sonde
Q: I have about 1/3 of a cup of evaporated milk. Any suggestions?
A: Evaporated milk is basically whole milk with about half the water removed, so it is good for making sauces or custards, but you don’t have much, so maybe use it to add a touch of cream to a favorite sauce. I like it in hot tea and coffee as well. Or, use it with whole or 2% milk to make a hot cup of cocoa.
— Ann Maloney
Q: Last night I baked a stuffed pie pumpkin. The filling was delicious but the pumpkin flesh was undercooked. I scraped out about 2 cups of it and it’s in the fridge. How can I turn it into pumpkin puree? I know it won’t be like canned pumpkin, which isn’t really pumpkin, but I could still use it to make a pumpkin pudding.
A: If what you scraped out is still undercooked, steam or continue roasting it until it’s tender. Then puree it in your food processor, cool and use in your favorite pumpkin pudding recipe.
- Daniela Galarza
Q: I was making some soup (from semi-scratch), and it occurred to me that I could fill a large pot to a couple of inches or a small post maybe 4 inches deep. What drives that decision?
A: The width of the pot will affect how fast the soup comes up to a boil and how quickly it will cook and how much it will cook down. A wider pot, shallower soup will boil faster, cook down more, especially over a higher heat. So maybe reduce the heat to make sure not as much evaporates. Deeper will take longer to cook. I tend to make pretty much every soup in my wider Dutch oven, much easier to stir, add ingredients, etc.
- B.K.