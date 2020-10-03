I’m getting a puppy in a month. For the next few weeks, I’ll be preparing my home for his arrival — commonly called “puppy proofing.” Puppies are insatiably curious about everything on the floor or within reach. Curiosity with puppies, much like human babies, means putting it in their mouths.
It’s important to look at things from the puppy’s perspective, and create as safe a space as possible. Here are just a few areas that are important to focus on and how I’m approaching each:
Electric cords: This is a tough area for me — and probably for others. When my home was built about 50 years ago, there were not nearly as many electrical appliances in common use. Many two-plug outlets in my home now have extension cords and power strips with several plugs and cords. I’ve explored getting cord covers, but when I look at the rat’s nest of cords plugged into the different video components under my TV or behind my computer, for example, there’s just no simple way. So the solution is to block access to these areas, which I will do.
As for other areas with electrical cords, I’m overwhelmed with the various possibilities for the puppy to get into trouble. So my solution, as I’ve always done, is to spend the next few months saving the puppy from getting into trouble by constant supervision and providing acceptable items to chew.
House plants: Puppies love to chew plants and explore in the dirt. Many houseplants are harmful and even poisonous to pets (an internet search will let you know what they are). I don’t have any dangerous plants, but I do have some harmless plants that are in reach of a curious puppy. I’ll move those to a higher location so they’re out of reach.
Trash: I’ve had dogs all my life, and my dogs have let me know how “delicious” something as simple as a used Kleenex is, not to mention kitchen trash containing leftovers and other food. All my trash containers are covered and inaccessible, so I’m not concerned about this. If you’re puppy-proofing, either replace open trash cans with covered containers, or make them inaccessible.
Cleaning supplies: When Larry was a puppy, he was able to open the under-the-sink cabinets. We installed child-proof latches, which easily solved the problem.
Anything within reach: This includes bookshelves, coffee tables or anything else on the floor or low enough for the puppy to reach. Magazines and books are definitely chewable. I’m putting all these things out of reach for the next few months. Anything on a low table, even if it’s in a container, is likely destructible by a curious puppy. I’ve heard of a puppy removing prescription drugs from the owner’s purse, which could be fatal if chewed. Definitely err on the side of caution in all areas that could be accessed by a puppy.
This is just a short list of things I’m doing to prepare my home for a new arrival. As safe as I try to make my home, the bottom line is that when I can’t supervise the puppy, to teach him what is good to chew and what isn’t, I’ll have a safe place to put him. More next time.