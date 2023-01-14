WHEN YOU’RE introducing a new dog or puppy into your family, your new canine family member needs to learn the “rules” of life in your home.
Dogs are not born knowing right from wrong — they need to learn what is acceptable to you and what isn’t. It is up to us, the humans, to be mindful and patient, planning ahead and managing the dog’s access to learning different lessons.
A dog’s learning starts from the moment of a puppy’s awareness. Every experience can impact what your dog learns about the environment and your home. When the dog does something that is reinforced — that is, behaviors that feel good, taste good, express an instinct, or fulfill a need — they’ll want to do that again. A behavior that results in an undesirable consequence tends not to be repeated. This is the basis of “learning.” A good outcome reinforces the behavior that led to it. A bad outcome has the opposite effect.
How does the dog gain this knowledge? Often through trial and error. Dogs are opportunists. If something attractive is available, they’ll go for it. Sometimes that’s to your advantage, but at other times it leads to behaviors you don’t want.
If you leave a steak on the counter where your dog can reach it — guess what? He does, and he loves it! If you leave your shoes in the living room and your dog finds them, “Hmmm … smells interesting! Feels good to chew and tastes pretty good, too.” The next thing you know, you’ve got destroyed footwear.
Who’s at fault? Was your dog being bad? You left the steak within reach or your shoes out and your dog was simply doing what comes naturally.
It doesn’t matter if you show your dog how angry you are. Chastising a dog after the event does not impact a behavior that occurred in the past — taking the steak, chewing the shoes. Letting your dog know you’re angry is not only useless, it will also negatively impact your relationship. Your dog was just being a dog.
It’s important to understand that “reinforcement” for a behavior doesn’t need to come from you. Sure, giving your dog a treat when he sits or comes to you will reinforce that behavior, but reinforcement can come from the behavior itself. For instance, when you’re walking your dog, he sees something interesting and he pulls to move toward it. It’s easier to go with him than to stop him, which reinforced pulling. So your dog learns that pulling works. (Think about this: Flexi- and bungee-leads operate by your dog’s pulling, which is why we don’t use ’em).
How many times a day, a week, a month does your dog experience something that you wish he hadn’t, learning a behavior you don’t like? Counter-surfing, chewing furniture, ripping magazines and books, and more. The reason for your dog’s behavior is that the object — food on the counter, the corner of the sofa, the magazine on the coffee table — is available to your dog, and no one tells him it was wrong to even think about it. It is not your dog’s fault … it is your responsibility to teach your dog right from wrong with a combination of supervision and management.
When your dog is not able to be supervised, confine him in a crate. When he’s out of the crate, supervise his exploration to stop him (with a verbal “Uh!”) when he starts to do something you don’t want like take a magazine off the table.
Focus his attention on what you do want — chew toys and the like. And manage your household so that temptations like steaks and shoes are not even available to him.
It isn’t forever. He will get it. We promise!
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.