ON OUR class application, we ask students to list three behaviors they would like to address. The clear winner as the most unwanted behavior is “jumping up on people.” This is a good time of year to talk about this, since so many people will be having guests visit for the holidays.

There are three important aspects to dealing with this annoying and potentially dangerous behavior. First, picture and select what behavior you want your dog to be doing in place of jumping up. Called an “incompatible” behavior, it means he can’t be jumping. A dog cannot stand still with four feet on the floor and jump up on people at the same time. Or he can’t be jumping on Grandma if he’s sitting or lying down. Four-on-the-floor, sit, and down are all “incompatible” with jumping on visitors or rushing the door to menace the UPS driver.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.