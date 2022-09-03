WHEN A dog illness makes the nightly news, you know it has to be significant. Two weeks ago, I wrote about the virus that is impacting so many dogs in our area, called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). Since writing about this topic, I’ve been interviewed on local TV and radio about my experiences with my own dogs in hopes of helping other dog owners.
We also sent a blast email to our All Dogs Gym customers to let them know about CIRDC, what to look for, and to keep their dog home and let us know if their dog got sick. A virus that affects dogs is often spread the way a cold makes its way around a third-grade class. The kids (dogs) will likely get it.
I had an appointment today with my vet for a follow-up visit with Larry, my 9-year-old Chinook, so this illness is definitely on my mind. Larry has been coughing for several weeks, and even after treatment, is still coughing. When I previously wrote about this CIRDC illness that’s going around, my 2-year-old dog, Brio, was recovering, and Larry had started showing symptoms. Brio is fine, but Larry is not.
It started when Larry woke me in the middle of the night about two weeks ago, obviously in distress. I took his temperature, which was elevated (104.5) and his breathing was labored. I brought him to the emergency clinic, where he was admitted, given fluids and IV antibiotics. His diagnosis was bronchopneumonia, and he came home on antibiotics and instructions for me to nebulize him (not the easiest thing to do with a dog) and coupage (hit his sides with a cupped hand) to loosen what’s in his lungs. But after two weeks on antibiotics, Larry is still coughing, so back to the vet today.
Our wonderful veterinarian is, like so many others, dealing with whatever “this” is. Some antibiotics work, and others don’t. She is putting out feelers to other vets to see if they’ve had any breakthroughs, and in the meantime, Larry is now on his third course of antibiotics.
So what is this illness that is impacting so many dogs in our area? I previously quoted the Veterinary School at Ohio State University: “Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC), is a clinical syndrome. At least nine different bacteria and viruses have been linked as causes of CIRDC. Co-infections (i.e. infection with more than one bacterial or viral agent) are common.”
These were my questions to my veterinarian today:
Q: Is there any further information on whether it is bacterial or viral?
A: It’s likely both. The viral component doesn’t respond to antibiotics, but antibiotics can (hopefully) prevent more serious illness.
Q: Would it be helpful to identify the specific bacteria?
A: Yes … but …
One of the reasons there isn’t a lot known about CIRDC is that in order to determine the specific bacterium/bacteria, the dog would need to be anesthetized and examined with a bronchoscope. This is not a simple diagnostic test. In addition to the potential danger of general anesthesia, the cost is several thousand dollars. Few dog owners would choose to put their dogs through this elective procedure (saying nothing about the cost) unless there were a big upside to the risk and no acceptable alternatives. So Larry is on different meds, in hopes that this will kick this illness on its butt.
Dog owners are concerned about this virus — rightly so. Many of our customers have told us that they’re keeping their dogs home for now, at least until there’s more information about this virus, or until it’s run its course (as viruses do). I totally understand this caution. It is my hope that much like human viruses, once the dog has had “it”, they may have natural immunity. Brio has been well for several weeks, and we’ve started to resume his normal activities, including group classes and daycare. He’s certainly enjoying not being housebound, and so far, so good.
My best advice is that if your dog seems out of sorts and starts coughing — which sounds as though the dog has something caught in his throat — contact your veterinarian and follow his/her advice. I’ve spoken to owners whose dogs have coughed for a week or so, but have recovered without needing medication, and others who, like Brio and Larry, are more seriously ill and may even need to be hospitalized for a day or two to receive intravenous treatments.
As we humans have learned through COVID, Omicron and all the other viruses that impact humans, they come, they go. Let’s hope this one goes away soon.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.
