WHEN A dog illness makes the nightly news, you know it has to be significant. Two weeks ago, I wrote about the virus that is impacting so many dogs in our area, called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). Since writing about this topic, I’ve been interviewed on local TV and radio about my experiences with my own dogs in hopes of helping other dog owners.

We also sent a blast email to our All Dogs Gym customers to let them know about CIRDC, what to look for, and to keep their dog home and let us know if their dog got sick. A virus that affects dogs is often spread the way a cold makes its way around a third-grade class. The kids (dogs) will likely get it.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.