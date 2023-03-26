MY STAFF at All Dogs Gym has asked me to write a column about collars. Collars are a helpful tool for physical control, but there’s a downside to leaving a collar on your dog all the time.

One danger is strangulation — the collar can get caught on something and the dog strangles in an attempt to get free. Another danger is with a growing puppy. Check the collar frequently to make sure you can get several fingers between the collar and your puppy’s neck.

