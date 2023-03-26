MY STAFF at All Dogs Gym has asked me to write a column about collars. Collars are a helpful tool for physical control, but there’s a downside to leaving a collar on your dog all the time.
One danger is strangulation — the collar can get caught on something and the dog strangles in an attempt to get free. Another danger is with a growing puppy. Check the collar frequently to make sure you can get several fingers between the collar and your puppy’s neck.
If you have an electric fence, take the collar off your dog when he’s inside. Leaving a collar on your dog that has metal contacts rubbing against his skin will cause abrasion and sores under the contact points.
Throughout my life “in dogs” I have experienced some profound lessons. One lesson was about collars, and occurred early in my professional career. I was an apprentice to a wonderful dog trainer who had phenomenal, beautifully trained German shepherd dogs.
One day she called me, crying hysterically. Her tale frightens me to this day.
Two of her dogs — a mother and her 2-year-old son — were playing together as dogs do. They were wrestling, chasing and having a wonderful time. Sue wasn’t paying much attention until she heard the playful, growly sounds change to alarm and then rage. She rushed into the room to find the dogs entangled in a fight that she was powerless to stop. The son had gotten a tooth caught in his mother’s collar. In trying to extricate himself, the collar had twisted around his jaw, painfully cutting his mouth, and was strangling his mother. The dogs were panicked, reflexively snapping, fighting and trying to escape.
Alone in her house, Sue was helpless. There was no way she could contain 160 pounds of writhing, fighting, terrified dogs to extricate them from each other. She was hysterically running to get her shotgun, thinking she’d have to shoot one dog to save the other when fate came to their rescue. Her rural mail carrier arrived, bravely jumping in to help Sue disentangle and save her dogs.
It’s been over 40 years, but I still cringe when I see dogs playing together wearing collars — any collar. Even flat buckle collars can cause problems as happened to one of our trainers. Two of her dogs were happily playing when one dog got a tooth caught in the other’s collar. It took two people to control the dogs and extricate them from each other. Sadly, they never played together again. This experience profoundly affected one of the dogs, who was afraid to play with her best friend.
A friend who works on the West Coast asked me if I had heard about a doggie day care in their area that a co-worker was considering using. She gave me the website and asked me to check it out and give her my opinion. The first thing I noticed, when I clicked on the site was that the dogs playing together were wearing collars. I went no further. Either get them to take off everyone’s collar or don’t send your dog to that day care, was my response.
We’ve seen live feeds of day cares in which the dogs were not constantly unsupervised, with staff looking through a window from time to time — a dangerous enough practice. But leaving dogs both unsupervised and wearing collars is a recipe for disaster. In fact, having dogs wear collars, supervised or not, is both dangerous and unnecessary.
Over the years many people who are considering opening an interactive doggie day care have written or called me for advice. One of the first things I say is “no collars.”
“But how can you control the dogs without collars?” they ask. It’s not difficult to come up with alternatives to collars, such as caretakers having lines to throw around the dogs’ necks if they need to control them, as our day care chaperones all have. There’s no reason to risk the disaster of a tooth, jaw, or even a foot getting tangled in a collar.
Whether at home, at a dog park, or at a doggie day care — wherever your dog may interact with other dogs — before letting him play, take off your dog’s collar and insist that any dog he plays with is also collar-free. It could prevent a disaster — and possibly even save your dog’s life.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.
