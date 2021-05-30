A friend has asked my opinion about adopting a “doodle” — a mixture of two breeds, one of which is often a poodle. These “designer” breeds include Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Malti-poos, Puggles, Doxie-poos and Bernerdoodles, just to mention a few. Often these mixed breeds, which we used to call “mutts,” sell for top dollar because they are “special.” But what is it that makes them special?
I have seen some adorable, sweet and bright mixed breeds, but I have to admit to some reluctance to recommending a doodle. The goal of reputable breeders of pure-bred dogs is for each generation to be an improvement on the last. Their focus is on minimizing or eliminating faults and flaws, and maximizing soundness in health, physical structure and temperament. Unfortunately, I don’t believe this is the same with many breeders of designer dogs who don’t focus on breed improvement and optimization, but rather on producing puppies to meet consumer demand.
There is no question that many of these doodle mixes are the cutest, fluffy puppies. But a cute puppy grows up, and adoptive owners may not be prepared to deal with the mature doodle. One issue is that most poodle mixes require a great deal of grooming, both regular home care and professional grooming, which can be costly. But far more important than grooming information, potential buyers should investigate the health and temperament of the foundation dogs that make up the mixture — the poodle and the other breed.
When considering purchasing a designer breed, my recommendation — just as it would be for any breed and breeder — is to make sure that the breeder provides health information on several prior generations of dogs of each breed, and does recommended health tests of her foundation dogs for any health issues common to the breeds he or she is mixing together.
For example, poodles are prone to progressive retinal atrophy, epilepsy, Addison’s disease and thyroid issues. Many lines of golden retrievers have high rates of cancer. If there is no information about the health of previous generations, you’re flying blind, taking it on faith that there are no unhealthy skeletons in the closet. How sad if someone adopts a Goldendoodle, especially thinking that mixed breeds are healthier, only to have their much-loved dog have health issues common in either or both of the breeds involved in the mix.
My next reluctance is regarding temperament. Many temperament characteristics are hereditary. For example, if the sire or dam is genetically shy, there is a strong chance that some, and often most of the puppies will be shy. Hereditarily shy dogs are timid in new situations, shy of new people, and don’t acclimate to new environments and activities. A shy dog may be aggressive in an attempt to keep people, dogs, or other fear-producing objects away.
A dog with a genetically sound temperament — what most people are looking for in a companion dog — inherits healthy characteristics from his parents. A “good” pet is born of parents with good pet temperaments, which is why I always recommend meeting the parents — at least one, but if possible, both. This is important whether you are looking at a mixed breed or a pure-bred dog. The advantage to pure-bred dogs, however, is that their breed characteristics are more predictable.
Dogs over the generations have been selectively bred for the temperament and personality their progenitors were looking for. I can attest to the fact that my puppy, Brio, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne (a French hound dog), is “houndy” — he doggedly follows his nose wherever it leads him! His genetic propensity and focus is very different from Larry, my Chinook, a sled-pulling breed chosen for characteristics of being part of a team that works with and is directed by a human. Larry is tuned into me. Brio is tuned into his nose.
Would a basset-doodle be more basset-y (lower energy level, follows his nose) or more poodle-y (fun-loving, high energy and easily bored)? There’s no way to tell in advance, but without question, it is critical to meet both parents, and find their temperaments and personalities to be what you want in a dog.
So whether you want a pure-bred dog or a designer mix, caveat emptor — ask questions, meet the sire and dam, and if possible, meet other dogs from that breeder. You want to be at least as well-informed to purchase a dog that will live with you for many years as you would be to buy something that won’t be living with you, like a car.