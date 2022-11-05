RECENTLY A FRIEND asked for advice about their adolescent dog that sometimes growled at the kids when they tried to play with him. Four years ago, I wrote about this subject.
What should you do when your dog growls? Does scolding, threatening or even punishing help? I’ll get to what to do later, but here’s what not to do:
Don’t scold or punish a dog for growling. The reason is simple — it makes the problem worse. A client called to ask me about her dog’s growling and to settle a dispute she was having with her husband.
Mary and Ed’s 18-month-old Labrador retriever, Jake, sometimes growls. When he’s sleeping and someone pets him, he growls. Ed feels Jake shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this. Mary has noticed, however, that if they punish Jake, the growling gets worse. She said that the angrier Ed gets, the more Jake growls. Ed worries that Jake might be dangerous and feels they should get rid of him. Mary and the children are heartsick, and want to solve the problem so they can keep the dog.
My recommendation to this family is to ignore growling. Don’t punish it. Don’t yell, don’t hit, don’t badger — ignore it.
I know this is contrary to what Ed and many other dog owners believe. As Ed says, “We can’t let the dog get away with growling at us. If we let him get away with growling, what will be next?”
What a good question. What would be next? We assume there will be a next level of aggression if our dog growls. Is it accurate to make that assumption? Let’s think about why Jake is growling.
Jake is sleeping, and someone in the family decides to pet him. Jake growls to say, “Please leave me alone. I’m sleeping. I don’t like this.” That’s all. So Jake tells the annoying human that he doesn’t like something. Would the right response be for Ed to yell, “WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, GROWLING AT ME?! HOW DARE YOU!! SHAME, SHAME, SHAME!”?
Jake was just trying to communicate that he didn’t enjoy being awakened when he was angrily chastised — for what? Without understanding what he’s being yelled at for, is it any wonder that Jake growls louder?
The louder growl says, “Holy cow! What’s going on?!? This is really scary!” And when Ed gets angrier still, escalating the “lesson” he thought he was teaching, Jake becomes even more self-protective and growls louder to try to get Ed to leave him alone.
So if yelling at Jake for growling isn’t the right thing to do, what should Ed do? First, examine what your dog is telling you. Most likely the initial growling is to say that he’s afraid, or upset, or doesn’t like something being done to him.
That being the case, if at all possible, consider whether it is possible to help the dog. Much kinder to the dog, and the easiest way to avoid growling, is to recognize what causes your dog to growl, and avoid those situations. If what your dog objects to can’t be avoided, desensitization may help. This is a program to change the dog’s view of the activity or object, turning it into a positive experience. Training often helps a dog accept an activity as pleasurable.
Don’t blame the dog for expressing his feelings by growling. It’s one of the ways a dog communicates. Understanding and responding to your dog’s communication is important.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.
Marines from all over the Granite State will meet Thursday at the Derryfield Country Club to celebrate the 247th Marine Corps birthday, a luncheon hosted by the Manchester Expeditionary Brigade, a group of local volunteers.
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that.