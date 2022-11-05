RECENTLY A FRIEND asked for advice about their adolescent dog that sometimes growled at the kids when they tried to play with him. Four years ago, I wrote about this subject.

What should you do when your dog growls? Does scolding, threatening or even punishing help? I’ll get to what to do later, but here’s what not to do:

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.