WILLIE WAS a 3-year-old Springer Spaniel when his owners, who lived in California, brought him to a a veterinary behaviorist for aggressive behavior. The vet behaviorist recommended euthanizing Willie for “idiopathic aggression.”

Typical of many Springers, often described by owners as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, it has sometimes (and incorrectly) been referred to as “Springer Rage Syndrome.” Willie was a sweet, affectionate dog that in the blink of an eye, turned into a vicious biter.

