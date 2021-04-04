An article in last week’s paper about a pet food shortage related to increased adoptions during COVID-19 included the astonishing estimate of 3.3 million pets adopted in the past year. Many dogs adopted during the pandemic were, like their owners, rarely out of the house. Typical approaches to socialization such taking a puppy to visit relatives, visiting places like Home Depot and Lowes, and even walking downtown or in other public areas were out of bounds for many of us.
Now that many of us are getting out more — getting vaccinated, and hopefully reaching herd immunity soon, dog owners who avoided attending training classes are starting to investigate. In choosing the best class for your dog, it’s important to look beyond the closest location or the least expensive.
The most important thing to consider is what approach is being taught in the class. Find a trainer who uses “positive” training techniques. That may sound simple, but unfortunately, the word “positive” is used by many trainers who say they are, but aren’t. Using the right buzzwords in marketing and promotional information makes it difficult to tell if a trainer truly uses a positive approach. But it is possible to find the best trainer for you and your dog.
In 2013, veterinarians at the North American Veterinary Conference Post Graduate Institute in Advanced Clinical Behavioral Medicine created a list of recommendations for choosing a dog trainer. Based on science, their document supports trainers who use praise and rewards rather than punishment. They recommended avoiding trainers who use chain link choke collars (also called training or correction collars) and prong collars (also called pinch collars, blunt metal prongs are fitted around the dogs’ neck).
Here’s some simple guidelines to help distinguish the positive from the not-so:
• The use of collar corrections (also called a “check” or “pop”). A trainer may use enthusiastic praise, play or even a food treat — right after they issue a sharp collar correction. They proudly proclaim, “We’re all positive! We use praise or play or treats or all the above.” But the bottom line is that collar corrections hurt and punish the dog, making any approach that uses them a “punishment” approach.
• Balanced training. A trainer may call him or herself “balanced.” This means they use a combination of approaches depending on what they perceive the dog needs. This means they may use food for some training and collar corrections for others. A trainer may try to have it both ways, but the dog and the relationship suffer in the process. How’s a dog to tell which person is at the end of the leash this time? Is it Dr. Jekyll, who rewards the dog’s enthusiasm with food treats, or Mr. Hyde — who pops the dog’s neck if he puts a foot wrong?
• Lack of candor, or even misleading. Much like pregnancy, you either are or you aren’t. If, when asked what method they use, a trainer says they use a clicker, food, praise, positive, or who knows what — while in the end, if they use correction collars, they’re a correction-oriented trainer.
Two simple, non-confrontational questions define the issue. First: “What training equipment do you recommend or use?” (avoid prong and choke collars). Second: “Do you use collar corrections?” A trainer who employs collar corrections is using a punishment-oriented training approach regardless of the purpose of the check or what reward follows it.
A savvy consumer can discern the truth by asking these questions. If you’re not sure, observe a class or training session. It all boils down to the collar. Regardless of whether or not a trainer uses enthusiastic praise, play, treats, a clicker or any other “nice” procedures, if they teach with correction collars and collar corrections, they are positively not a positive trainer.