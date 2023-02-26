Labels influence our behavior. We purchase “green” products and clothes with a logo or slogan. Labels not only influence consumers’ behavior, they influence our perceptions and attitudes. Consider how you view the driver of a shiny new BMW versus a clunker plastered with bumper stickers of crude jokes.

Labels also influence how dog owners perceive their dogs, and how trainers approach their training. A label can change an owner’s attitude and can tie a trainer into a predetermined course of action. Often unhelpful, even counterproductive or harmful, consider the impact of a label that leads inexorably to euthanasia. Here’s a true story of a dog that was going to be put to sleep for a label:

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.