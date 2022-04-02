Great new toy: I was introduced to a great, new, treat-dispensing toy—the Orbee-Tuff® Snoop®. I’m a big fan of treat-dispensing toys which are both entertaining and keep the dog busy. I’ve previously written about snuffle mats, which I like a lot. The big difference between a snuffle mat and the Snoop is that a snuffle mat requires you to load it by hiding a bunch of treats. The Snoop, on the other hand, has a big hole that you just put treats in. They roll around and come out randomly, reinforcing the dog for working for his treats.
Sniffing: I sometimes hear an owner who is trying to get or keep their dog’s attention tell them, “Don’t sniff!” Sniffing is pleasurable to dogs. Even more importantly, it is how they learn a lot about their environment. When your dog is exploring the environment — especially a new environment — telling him not to sniff would be like taking a friend to a party and as you enter, you say, “Don’t look!”
Clock changes: I was really looking forward to Daylight Saving Time. My dogs did not adjust when we turned the clocks back last fall. They woke me an hour earlier and demanded dinner an hour earlier. For five months, I wasn’t able to convince them to let me sleep an hour longer. So I was really hopeful that turning the clocks forward again would give me that hour back. Unfortunately, it didn’t work that way! My dogs are still waking me up early. I’ve never been a morning person. But I guess I better get used to it.
Getting advice: Why do so many dog owners ask for advice from virtually anyone who has an opinion about how to deal with a dog’s behavior? Surely it can’t simply be that they’ve had the same problem. I’ve had issues with my car, but I wouldn’t go to another car owner for advice on how to deal with it. Or ask for advice from someone whose had a heart attack if I have chest pains. But friends and acquaintances who offer advice on how to handle the dog’s issues are often listened to. Please don’t do this. A wrong approach can exacerbate the problem, making it more difficult to eliminate when you seek help from a professional.
What’s with March? As I write this, there are only two days left in March. That’s the month that’s supposed to “come in like a lion and go out like a lamb.” Not this year. This morning it was 19 degrees — but a couple of weeks ago, it as nearly 70! I loved that day – the first in a long time that my dogs were happy to stay out on the deck, relax and lie in the sun. They — and I — are looking forward to warmer days!
Speaking of warmer weather: It will soon be warm enough to drive with your car windows open. Please, please keep your dog’s head inside! And don’t ride with your little dog on your lap, especially standing on the door with your driver’s side window open. I’ve seen this frightening scenario too many times. I wish I could stop the driver and tell him or her that not only can a little dog bounce out of the car, but if the airbag deploys, a toy dog on your lap will likely be killed.
Ick … Ticks: I found a tick on Brio’s head the other day. He hadn’t been out of our yard for several days, so that meant he got it in our yard. While I like to believe my mowed grass, fenced yard is safe, the fact is that other animals bring ticks which then watch for new hosts. So even though it’s not yet spring (except on the calendar), it’s time once again to examine our dogs for those horrid little bugs.