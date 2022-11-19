WITH HOLIDAYS on the horizon, let’s talk about some important things to think about for your dog. Just a few days before Thanksgiving, with Christmas a month away, for me this time of year marks the beginning of putting on a few pounds and then struggling to lose them after these treat-filled months.

There are countless studies about the link between weight and longevity in humans: Thin people generally live longer. While there are no studies into longevity in dogs that I’m aware of, it’s likely that this same relationship exists. I addressed this a few years ago at this time of year in hopes of helping owners consider their dog’s health rather than overindulge them with inappropriate treats or too much food. I wrote:

