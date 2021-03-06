Last week, I got an email that reminded me of the dangers of retractable leashes. The improving spring weather likely means that more people will be walking their dogs. A few years ago, I wrote about this topic, relating an experience I had. This feels like a good time to reprise the topic.
I was driving down a busy street when I saw a dog almost get run over as it ran into the road directly in front of the car ahead of me. You’re probably envisioning a dog running loose. This dog wasn’t. It was on leash — and his owner was holding the other end of it. The young woman was walking her dog using two technological “advances” — a cell phone and a retractable leash. Here’s what happened:
The woman walking her small dog held the handle of a retractable leash in one hand, and was talking on her cellphone held in her other hand. Her dog was sniffing the grass, and then just ran out into the street, right in front of the moving car. The owner pulled back on the leash to try to stop her dog, but the leash wasn’t fully extended, the dog kept going. As she attempted unsuccessfully to pull her dog out of the road, the driver in front of me instinctively swerved, crossing over the double yellow line. Fortunately there was no oncoming traffic, so the driver was able to avert both hitting the dog and a head-on crash.
As I drove past the young woman, she had managed to get her dog out of the road without missing a beat talking on the phone. I appreciate cellphones, but I do miss the days when we didn’t have to be available to talk on the phone regardless of what else we’re doing. But this is a “dog” column, so let me address the other “advancement” that could have been responsible for either a dead dog or a car crash — the “flexi” retractable leash.
Not only are they a danger to dogs, as with the dog that ran into the road, but they are dangerous to people, too. They’ve garroted fingers to the point of amputation. They’ve caused deep leg cuts, lacerations and scarring, and one of our staff was injured when a dog she was walking ran out to the end of the leash, building so much speed and momentum before hitting the end of the leash that she was literally pulled off her feet, fell and broke her nose.
The email related still another problem with retractable leashes: “Years ago, Evie and I were on a walk in my neighborhood and we came upon a elderly woman with two schnauzers both on retractable leashes. They wrapped around her legs. She fell and they both got loose. I dropped Evie’s leash and I caught one and the woman was able to pick herself up and catch the other. She was shaken up but fortunately not injured.
“Then yesterday at the Merrimack Outlets, Evie and I met two French bulldogs and a Yorkie, all on retractable leashes. Not wanting to have Evie get tangled in that mess, I dropped her leash and let her decide on how to approach them. She was the perfect little angel and did not partake in the fray but allowed them to sniff her. The other dogs wrapped up their owners and me once or twice. It was a miracle that no one fell.”
Unless your dog is well-trained, don’t use a retractable. And definitely don’t use this type of leash for training itself, as it is counterproductive for training your dog to walk on a leash without pulling After all, retractable leashes work when the dog pulls rewarding and reinforcing pulling on leash. But that’s really the least of the potential problems with using this type of leash. The bottom line, use a four or six-foot leash that you can control. That’s the safe way to walk your dog.