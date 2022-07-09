OUR FRONT desk staff requested that I remind people about summer, hot weather care for their dogs. This is an important topic that I’ve written about previously, but it is one that bears repeating.
Both of my dogs have relatively short hair. Larry, my Chinook, a sled dog breed, has a double-coat—glossy outer coat and soft undercoat. It is the undercoat that keeps dogs warm in cold weather. In summer weather, and as the weather has gotten progressively warmer, this undercoat is shed, coming out in clumps. For breeds with undercoat, it is important for their comfort and ability to tolerate heat to brush, comb and groom it away.
I used to have Bearded Collies. For long-haired breeds such as these, it may seem as if it would be kinder to shave off the long hair. It isn’t. A dog’s coat is protective and necessary for the dog’s comfort in all seasons. This doesn’t mean that a long-coated or thick-coated dog won’t benefit from grooming. They do —but not shaving!
We have had clients ask us to shave all their dog’s hair off “so he’ll be cooler.” As illogical as it seems, shaving does not make a dog cooler. A dog is actually hotter without the protective coat that shields him from sunburn — yes dogs can get sunburned—from (some) bug bites, from cold in the winter and from the heat in the summer.
If, like Larry, your dog has a soft, fluffy undercoat, professional grooming with hot water and high velocity bathing and drying gets out the undercoat that holds heat, leaving the protective (cooling) outer coat. The outer coat allows air flow to cool the dog’s skin. Trimming can make a longer coat easier to manage for brushing, swimming and checking for ticks and fleas, but don’t shave your collie, Lab, golden retriever, husky, Newfie or other dogs with undercoat.
Just as humidity and heat affect us, so are dogs impacted by them. If your dog is outside, be sure your dog has access to shade or a cool, ventilated spot to rest, with access to fresh, cool water. Dogs don’t sweat through their pores; they regulate body temperature by evaporation through panting. The more they pant, the more they need to re-hydrate with fresh water.
Every year we hear of a tragedy of an animal (and sometimes a child) being left in a hot car. Don’t leave your dog in a parked car even briefly, intending to be “just a few minutes.” We often get delayed or distracted, forgetting the dog and putting her in danger.
The interior of a car parked in the sun quickly reaches temperatures or 140 degrees or more – temperatures that quickly and cruelly kill a dog. Even with windows open a crack, a car interior can become a coffin. It isn’t safe to leave the engine running and the air conditioning on either. The car can stall and with the windows shut, the car will heat up in minutes.
If you must take your dog with you, park in the shade, cover the top of the car and windshield or rear window (whichever faces the sun) with a heat reflecting thermal blanket, leave windows on both sides open at least eight inches or more, with battery operated fans to circulate outside air into the car. Leave a bowl of cool water for the dog to drink, and check on him frequently. Sound like too much trouble? Don’t take chances — leave your dog home.
When it’s hot and humid, avoid running or exercising your dog. If your dog gets overheated, have him drink small amounts of water, wait a few minutes, let him drink again, remove the water, and repeat this process until the dog has had sufficient water to drink.
My blog on my website, alldogsgym.com has information on the symptoms and treatment for heat stroke. Check it out to remind yourself what to look for. The knowledge can save your dog’s life.