Dog trainers owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Edward Thorndike (1870-1949), a psychologist whose work on learning theory led to the development of operant conditioning, the foundation of most dog training.
Operant conditioning involves learning from the consequences of a behavior. Thorndike’s “Law of Effect” reads: “Behavior that is followed by pleasant consequences is likely to be repeated, and behavior followed by unpleasant consequences is likely to be avoided.”
Behavioral psychologists created a vocabulary to refer to these pleasant and unpleasant consequences. A desirable consequence that makes it more likely that the behavior will be repeated they called “reinforcement.” Reinforcement strengthens behavior. That’s certainly a term we can understand. Reinforce a wall with rebar, and you’ve strengthened it. Reinforce your child’s good behavior by giving her ice cream, and she’s more likely to repeat that good behavior in the future.
On the other hand, the term the psychologists chose to refer to an undesirable consequence, one that makes it less likely for the behavior to be repeated, that weakens it, they termed “punishment”. This leads to misunderstanding among those who aren’t behavioral scientists. Punishment means something different to most of us.
We generally think of “punishment” as after-the-fact retribution, discipline, or even applying physical pain. For us humans, punishment requires that the offender is aware of what he or she did wrong to deserve to suffer the undesirable consequence. Your teenager stayed out beyond your stated curfew last night, so his punishment is that he can’t go out with his friends this weekend. The consequence (staying home) is unrelated in time to the offending behavior (missed curfew), yet the teen can make the association.
But experiencing a consequence for past wrongdoing doesn’t work with dogs. While your teenager’s adherence to his curfew may be impacted by losing his fun weekend — the undesirable behavior was diminished — dogs don’t have the same ability to understand cause and effect.
Punishment in dog training must be viewed — and therefore defined — after the fact by whether it impacted the dog’s behavior or not. If the dog’s behavior — that is, what the dog did just prior to the undesirable consequence — diminishes or weakens, the consequence was punishment.
For example, a dog runs up to a cat. The cat hisses and swats the dog’s nose with his claws. The next time the dog sees a cat, he gives it wide berth. The consequence of the swat eliminated his cat-running-up-to behavior. By definition, the swat was punishment.
Here’s another example. You discover a shoe that your dog chewed. You call your dog, he comes happily, to you. You point to the shoe and holler at him. Did this “punish” shoe-chewing making it less likely to occur in the future? Not even a little. The behavior that suffered the undesirable consequence (being yelled at) was coming when called.
The next time you call your dog, he comes slowly, tail down, or maybe doesn’t come at all. Why? Because the consequence for coming to you the last time, was getting hollered at. Your intention was to reduce shoe chewing, but the behavior that suffered the consequence of chastisement was coming when called. It weakened, therefore hollering punished coming when called.
It’s important to understand that punishing behavior is different from punishing the dog. Correction trainers — those who use collar corrections — believe that their approach is the only way dogs learn to avoid undesirable behavior. Not so! Those of us who use positive reinforcement methods can diminish or change undesirable behavior (yes, punish behavior) without using collar corrections or physical pain. I’ll write more about the good and bad sides to some techniques next time.