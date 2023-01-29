BRIO, my 2-year-old Basset Fauve de Bretagne, pulled a groin muscle (iliopsoas). To help treat this, I’ve been doing physical rehab with stretching and weight distribution exercises. Brio’s prior training for different manners behaviors has not included anything that would help with this situation.

The two main behaviors I need him to perform to help strengthen him are stand still and a chin rest — put your chin on my hand and hold it there. Once he’s standing, I can shape him to move is front feet forward or rear feet back wards to shift his weight using a variety of fitness items for exercising dogs. The chin rest allows me gently guide his head forward while holding his feet in place. There are other recommended behaviors that will take a little more time to train, but these two form the basis for all the others.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.