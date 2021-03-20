Finally, some good news. If you haven’t already heard, the New Hampshire Division of Public Heath Services issued new travel guidelines this week. New Hampshire residents can now travel throughout the U.S. without having to quarantine when they return home. I feel as if we’re turning a corner and continuing to recover from this awful, COVID-related year.
I’ve read several recent articles about the backlog of people wanting to start traveling again, and as the owner of a boarding facility, this is music to my ears. As with many (too many!) businesses, we’ve struggled to keep our competent, compassionate and wonderful staff who look after the dogs left in our care. They all look forward to being busy again, making new friends and caring for many we haven’t seen in a year.
As with our own lives, the lives of our dogs have radically changed. Dogs who once spent days alone while owners were at work and kids were in school, have not had a solitary day in a year. A young dog that has been adopted in the past year has probably never spent time alone at home. All this is about to change as people spend more time enjoying the activities we once took for granted.
Whatever the reason that your dog may soon be experiencing being alone, it is extremely helpful to your dog’s emotional well-being to plan ahead, acclimating your dog to both staying home without companionship, and also to the possibility of your dog staying in a boarding kennel.
If you haven’t already done so, acclimate your dog to staying in either a dog crate (a den) or a room, depending on your dog’s age and chewing status. At first, leave your dog for short periods of time. Don’t make a big deal out of leaving — no admonishments to “be good,” just leave.
If you are planning a future vacation without your dog, it is a good idea to introduce your dog to the facility you plan to use. We recommend to our clients that they bring their dog to us for a day of either day care (interactive play groups) or day boarding (a private room and walks with staff). This brief, few-hour stay lets the dog know that he hasn’t been abandoned.
Depending on the dog’s stress level, the dog may benefit from spending another day with us, after which we recommend an overnight stay, going home the next day. These short stays acclimate the dog to staying with us, allow him get to know our staff, and allow the staff to get to know the dog. The object is to make sure that the dog has a positive experience and is reassured knowing that she gets to go home again.
My final recommendation is not as the owner of All Dogs Gym & Inn, but as a client. I well understand the emotions of leaving my dogs, especially for the first time. So it is with empathy that I advise clients to avoid emotional good-byes — no guilt-ridden hugs or teary words. Our emotions are stressful to many dogs, who won’t understand why we’re upset. I recommend, as I have forced myself, to simply hand the leash to the staff with a smile and watch my dogs happily walk away knowing they’ll be fine. Trust me, you will be, too.