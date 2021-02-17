THERE’S PROBABLY NO more challenging job in a community these days than superintendent of schools, and it’s getting harder and harder to retain them.
Gone are the days when superintendents would hold on for decades at a time. But Nashua is becoming a poster child for superintendent turnover.
You can’t blame Gate City residents for having that “here we go again” feeling upon learning that superintendent Jahmal Mosley is on the way out. He recently resigned to take a similar position in South Hadley, Mass., citing fundamental differences with the Nashua School Board on race relations and the reopening of schools during a pandemic.
In South Hadley, a community of about 18,000 in western Massachusetts, Mosley may find more consensus on race relations and COVID-19 reopening, along with a more congenial school board – all things he found lacking in Nashua. Good luck with that.
Assistant Superintendent Garth McKinney has been named interim superintendent, and a search committee has been formed as Nashua embarks on yet another superintendent search, having gone through five in the past 15 years.
It wasn’t always that way.
Superintendent Berard Masse ran the district for 22 years, from 1973 to 1995. The school administrative building on Ledge Street now bears his name.
He was succeeded by a promising assistant superintendent in the district, Joe Giuliano, who held the post for 10 years and presided over the largest school building project in the state’s history. The $100 million initiative included the construction of Nashua North, remodeling of Nashua South and conversion of the district from a junior high to middle school format.
After Giuliano retired in 2005, there were some viable in-house candidates, including Mark Conrad, who at the time had worked for 10 years as the school district’s business administrator. The school board decided instead that it should hire an outside firm to conduct a nationwide search for a heavy hitter with the vision and reputation to put Nashua on the map.
The result was Julia Earl. Conrad left Nashua to work as chief financial officer for Bedford schools.
Earl got lots of attention for Nashua, but not the kind it wanted. Hired in 2005, she was put on administrative leave in 2006 as the district investigated her habit of hopscotching all over the country at school district expense. The city paid $250,000 to buy out her contract in 2007.
With Earl gone, the school board turned to assistant superintendent Christopher Hottel, who at the time had only been with the district for a year. He told the board he no intention of staying in Nashua for the long haul, as he had more credits in the Massachusetts state retirement system and intended to wind up his career there. Nonetheless, he got the job in 2007.
And sure enough, in 2009 he took a similar job in Andover, Mass., leaving behind a $2 million deficit that went undetected until after his departure.
The board struck up negotiations with Conrad and in June 2009 voted 7-2 to hire him as superintendent. Conrad served the district until 2016, when he left to become executive director of the Bedford-based South East Regional Educational Service Center. During his tenure, he cleaned up the budget mess left by Hottel and ran the district with quiet efficiency.
After his farewell address to teachers, custodians and residents, he received a standing ovation and praise from every faction on the school board.
Cornelia Brown, who had held many top administrative positions in Maine and New Hampshire, was brought on as interim superintendent but passed over for the job when the board decided to hire Mosley, then an assistant superintendent in Sharon, Mass.
The history of superintendents in Nashua suggests that the city does much better with candidates who already have some tenure in the district, familiarity with its culture and a willingness to stick around.
Earl, Hottel and Mosley all came with the promise of fresh perspectives and visionary initiatives, but in the end were major disappointments.
Masse, Giuliano and Conrad, while they had their critics, accomplished most of what they set out to do and are remembered fondly.
The well-worn quote from philosopher George Santayana comes to mind: “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”