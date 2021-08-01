WHAT: Accessible Autonomous Vehicles, online webinar hosted by the Great Lakes ADA Center and the ADA National Network.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2-3:30pm
NOTE: For more information and to register: https://www.accessibilityonline.org/ADA-Audio/session/?id=110940
CONTACT: 877-232-1990
WHAT: NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a program by NH-DHHS in partnership with ConvenientMD
ABOUT: The NH Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with ConvenientMD created a free mobile vaccine van that will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any size group upon request. The van will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
LINKS: For More Information: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/media/pr/2021/07122021-vaccine-van.htm
To Request the van: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-van
CONTACT: (603) 271-9389
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: Summer Games and Picnic, hosted by Future in Sight
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 12 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Livingston Park, 244 Hooksett Road, Manchester.
ABOUT: Activities include adaptive games such as beep baseball, corn hole, and beep frisbee.
COST: Free
FOR: Adults who are blind and visually impaired
NOTE: For more information and how to register: https://futureinsight.org/event/summer-games-and-picnic-in-person-event/
CONTACT: 1-800-464-3075
WHAT: Medicaid Care Management (MCM) open enrollment
WHEN: Aug. 1-31
ABOUT: Member notices will be shared when available. MCM members will be able to actively select one of the three Health Plans or take no action to remain in their current Health Plan.
CONTACT: (603) 271-4344