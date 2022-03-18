WHAT: “Navigating the IEP for your Child with Hearing Loss”, hosted by the Parent Information Center and Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services
ABOUT: Participants will learn about each component in their child’s IEP, including the “Consideration of Special Factors” section as it applies to students who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deafblind and how all team members can work together to develop an IEP with all of the required components, including measurable annual goals based on evaluations and other data, individualized for their child.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, 5:30-7:30pm
WHERE: ZOOM
LINK: For more information and to register: https://ndhhs.org/event/navigating-the-iep-march-16-2022/
CONTACT: 603-224-1850 or plovejoy@ndhhs.org
WHAT: 9-8-8 In New Hampshire, a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Listening Session hosted by Greater Nashua Mental Health Center and NH Department of Health and Human Services
ABOUT: This listening session will discuss the changes to NH’s crisis access. There also will be opportunities to ask questions, raise concerns, and provide feedback.
WHEN: Monday, March 7, 6pm
WHERE: ZOOM
LINK: For more information: https://ndhhs.org/event/9-8-8-new-hampshire-deaf-and-hard-of-hearing-community-forum/
NOTE: This session will be delivered in American Sign Language with a voice-over interpretation and closed captioning through CART. If other accommodations are needed for communication access, please contact Jennifer Sabin at Jennifer.A.Sabin@dhhs.nh.gov or 603-545-2225.
CONTACT: brunod@gnmhc.org for any questions
WHAT: Recruitment for the NH Leadership Series Class of 2023
ABOUT: The NH Leadership Series is now seeking nominations for the class of 2023. The NH Leadership Series is a yearlong community-oriented program focused on developing leadership and advocacy skills for individuals with disabilities and their family members who wish to affect change at a personal, community, and statewide level.
LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/projects/nh-leadership
CONTACT: contact@nhleadership.org or 603-228-2084
WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org