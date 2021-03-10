NASHUA, LIKE MANCHESTER, has a prominent Franco-American heritage and love of the French language.
In 1936, 14,560 of Nashua’s 31,938 residents were French.
As a Greek girl growing up in my native city, I learned at an early age of the strong impact that French-Canadian families who settled here to work in the textile mills had brought to the community.
In elementary school, we always sang in a round “Frere Jacques,” the popular French lullaby. I didn’t know what the words meant, but it was part of my early childhood education that I fondly remember.
We’re currently in the “Month of Francophonie,” a period dedicated to Francophone cultures around the world.
One of the stand-out symbols of Franco-American heritage can be seen by Water Street on the banks of the Nashua River. This life-size bronze sculpture is my favorite, and it’s befitting that “La Dame de Notre Renaissance Francaise” (depicting an 1870s millworker mother and her son) is celebrating its 20th year on May 19.
Georgi Hippauf, then co-chair of Nashua’s French Heritage Committee, privately funded the downtown sculpture, which was dedicated in 2001.
The striking memorial “is a piece I’m proud of,” sculptor Christopher Gowell of Eliot, Maine, tells me. She was commissioned to create the sculpture for the “pocket park” (Le Parc de Notre Renaissance Francaise), which took a couple of years to complete.
Gowell began with a maquette (study of the piece), which measured less than a foot tall. It’s impressive how she created a stunning 6-foot sculpture showing a woman with her young son, reading a book to him as he gazed up at her. You can almost imagine the pair walking along, and as Gowell tells me, she wanted the sculpture “to have a feeling of movement.”
Gowell hopes the sculpture can remain in its exact spot, but “La Dame de Notre Renaissance Francaise” could be on the move. The tiny park is being redesigned and expanded as part of the Downtown Riverfront plan.
Sarah Marchant, Community Development division director, says that “the design has not been finalized, but it is likely the sculpture will be shifted as part of the final design, to ensure a location of prominence within the redesigned park.”
I dislike it when communities move their monuments around (JFK bust, the old city bell, etc.), but hey, a larger park is a plus, and the sculpture will enhance the expanded area.
By the way, on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m., Franco-American singer Josée Vachon will perform in a virtual concert of traditional and contemporary folk songs from Quebec and Acadia. The concert is being presented by the Nashua Public Library and Club Richelieu of Nashua.
Registration is required to get an invitation to the Zoom event. Go to http://tinyurl.com/nplconcert, or call 603-589-4610 (Nashua Public Library) for more information.