It’s a familiar problem: Strong cooking smells from the kitchen waft into our living areas and linger long after dinner is over. Or the stench of the garbage sticks around, even after the trash can has been emptied.

There are generally two approaches to whisking away bad smells: neutralizing the odor or changing it to something more pleasant. For a quick, inexpensive fix to the stinky-kitchen problem, Becky Rapinchuk, author of “Clean Mama’s Guide to a Healthy Home,” likes to leave a dish of white vinegar out overnight. “Vinegar absorbs odor,” she says. “It works similarly to the way baking soda works in the fridge.”

Lindsey M. Roberts is a freelance writer in North Carolina.