When auditioning for a play, perhaps it is wise to choose one in a language you actually can speak. Something from this planet, perhaps. But no — I decided to try out for a play that was performed entirely in the Star Trek language: “It’s an Honorable Life,” aka “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Klingon.

It’s an actual language, with words and rules. Because some fellow geeks can understand it, if you forget your lines you can’t just make up stuff and grunt like someone trying to bring up a bolus of meat.