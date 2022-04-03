In 1818, Seth Wyman Jr. was brought to the Massachusetts state prison in Charlestown to begin serving a three-year sentence. He had been convicted in Augusta, Maine, for crimes related to his role in a three-man theft operation which had plagued towns in central Maine. At this time, Maine was part of Massachusetts, so its convicts were incarcerated at the Charlestown penal facility.
At the end of his first year in the jail, Wyman wrote to his wife, Wealthy Wyman, in Goffstown, asking her to come to Charlestown and petition the Massachusetts government to pardon him. She complied, and succeeded in her efforts. Wyman wrote in his memoir that, while Wealthy was in town, their son Franklin, “…fell from the fourth story of a house, striking his head on a door-step with such force that the brain ran out on the ground.” The unfortunate 4-year-old was buried in Charlestown.
After being pardoned by the Massachusetts governor and Council, Wyman was released from the Charlestown prison. He returned with Wealthy to Goffstown, where he was reunited with the couple’s remaining four children who ranged in age from 2 to 13. Wyman was either 34 or 35 years old at the time.
Wyman had indulged in what he referred to as his “passion for thieving” since he was a small boy. As an adult he had occasionally been inspired to pursue an honest life, but these experiments had always failed. As Wyman recalled in his book, about a month after his homecoming, “I then took an unsuccessful trip up the Connecticut river to buy me a farm, and on my way back, saw a fulling mill in Bow, which I resolved to visit.” A fulling mill is a water-powered mill where woolen cloth is cleaned and felted (thickened). This was one of his favorite types of establishments to rob.
His account continued, “I went up to it about a week after in a dark night, and…I took as much cloth as I could carry, and arrived at home about sunrise the next morning.” He put the stolen cloth in a box which he concealed in a cove on the Piscataquog River in Goffstown.
Wyman was immediately suspected of the theft, but there was no proof. After a few weeks had passed, he felt confident enough to sell some of the cloth to a store in Goffstown. This was a bad move, as someone recognized the cloth and identified it as coming from a lot that had been processed at the fulling mill. Wyman was arrested, tried, and convicted of stealing. He was sentenced to three years confinement in the New Hampshire state prison in Concord.
The prison was located on North State Street between Beacon and Tremont streets, close to the center of town. It was a solid building, constructed in 1812 out of granite quarried in Concord. (It would be replaced in 1878 by the current state men’s prison, located about 1½ miles north on the same street.) Wyman entered the facility on April 22, 1820. His listing in the prison record book indicates that he was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and had dark blue eyes, dark hair, and a dark complexion.
Inmates at the state prison were required to do hard labor. According to Wyman, “I was taken to Concord, where they asked me if I could cut stone, and I answered that I was blind, and could not. They set me to turning a tremendous heavy grind-stone, heavy enough for a yoke of oxen. I found this harder than cutting stone, and my eyesight soon returned. I was taken sick in reality, and recovered after a close run with fever.” These were the last words that Wyman wrote in his memoir.
After he was released on April 22, 1823, Wyman lived another 20 years. However, while he was in the process of completing his book, he died, so was not able to tell the rest of his story. His publisher, J. Hamilton Cate, sketched out the basics of the remainder of Wyman’s life in a short addendum to the text of “The Life and Adventures of Seth Wyman.” The book was published in Manchester in 1843, the year of Wyman’s death.
