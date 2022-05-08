On July 10, 1905, 3rd Assistant Secretary of State Herbert H.D. Peirce announced that peace negotiations to end the war between the Empire of Russia and the Japanese Empire would take place in Portsmouth, N.H. The conference that would lead to the formal end of the Russo-Japanese War would be held at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, in August, 1905.
Japanese Prime Minister Koshaku Katsura Taro appointed Foreign Minister Jutaro Komura as the lead plenipotentiary. In diplomatic terms, a plenipotentiary has full authority to act independently on behalf of his or her government. Another Harvard Law School alumni, he had previously served as the Japanese minister in Korea, China, and Russia. His role would be to assure that Japan’s overwhelming victory over Russia would result in tremendous gains for the country.
Ambassador to the U.S. Kogoro Takahira was appointed to assist Komura. He would be instrumental in arranging details of the meetings with the Russian delegation and in organizing social activities with the American hosts. Count Kaneko Kentaro, also a graduate of Harvard Law School, would also play an important role. As a special envoy he had developed a friendly relationship with President Theodore Roosevelt, and would serve as an informal liaison with the administration.
A vital member of the Japanese delegation was an American with New Hampshire ties, Henry W. Denison. He was the trusted legal adviser to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Denison was born in Guildhall, Vt., in 1846. His family lived in New York City for a time, but by 1860 the Denisons were living in Lancaster, N.H. Henry Denison was educated at Lancaster Academy before going on to graduate from Columbia College (now Columbia University) in New York City.
In 1869, while studying law at Columbian College in Washington, D.C. (now George Washington University) and working as a clerk in federal offices, Denison was appointed as vice consul at the U.S. Consulate at Yokohama, Japan. In 1876 he established a law office in Yokohama, and was soon serving important Japanese clients.
In 1880, Denison became a foreign adviser to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Highly respected by Japanese officials, he would serve in this role for the next 33 years. Denison’s contributions would be invaluable in crafting the treaty that would be ratified at the end of the Portsmouth Peace Conference.
Heading up the Russian delegation was Sergei Witte as lead plenipotentiary. Before the war broke out in February 1904, Witte had tried unsuccessfully to reach an agreement with Japan over their territorial disputes with Russia in Manchuria and on the Korean peninsula. He was the former director of the Russian railways and former Finance Minister. Tsar Nicholas II was jealous of Witte’s influence, but, when the first two candidates to head up the peace delegation declined to serve due to “illness,” he had turned to Witte.
Witte’s assistant would be Russia’s former ambassador to Japan, Baron Roman Rosen, who had, like Witte, attempted to avoid war with Japan. Joining them was Russian jurist Friedrich Martens, an expert on international law.
On July 27, 1905 Komura and Takahira visited President Roosevelt at Sagamore Hill at Oyster Bay, Long Island, known as the “Summer White House.” The Japanese contingent had sailed to Seattle, Wash., and then had traveled by train to New York City. Witte and his delegation visited Roosevelt on Aug. 4. The Russians had journeyed from St. Petersburg to Paris before crossing the Atlantic to the U.S. Although Roosevelt favored the Japanese, he did his best to remain neutral in his engagements with both parties.
On Aug. 5 the plenipotentiaries and their entourages boarded the USS Mayflower in Oyster Bay. They were greeted by President Roosevelt, who made the introductions. After the luncheon, Roosevelt toasted the opposing delegations, “I drink to the welfare and prosperity of the sovereigns and people of the nations whose representatives have met one another on this ship. It is my most earnest hope and prayer, in the interest not only of these two great powers, but all of civilized mankind, that a just and lasting peace may speedily be concluded between them."
After the toast, the delegations boarded separate ships for the trip to Portsmouth.
Next week: Portsmouth welcomes the Russian and Japanese delegations.
