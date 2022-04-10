On April 22, 1823, Seth Wyman Jr. was released from the state prison in Concord after completing a three-year sentence for stealing. He was 39 years old and had been a habitual thief for over 25 years.
He had also committed other crimes, including adultery, passing counterfeit money, and malicious destruction of property. He had been incarcerated on three occasions in the Hillsborough County jail in Amherst, and had also been jailed in Maine and Massachusetts.
After his release from the state prison, Wyman returned to his wife, Wealthy Wyman, in Goffstown, and their children Caroline, 17, Columbus, 16, Lewis, 14, and Edward, 6. In 1827, 47-year-old Wealthy gave birth to a son, Franklin G. Wyman, who was named after the couple’s late son, Franklin, who had died in 1819 at age 4. According to the 1924 “History of the Town of Goffstown,” the family settled at Kelley’s Falls on the east side of the Piscataquog River. Their home was likely located in the vicinity of present day Electric Street. This part of Goffstown was annexed to Manchester in 1853.
We know many of the details of Wyman’s troubled life up to 1820 from his memoir, which was published in 1843, the year of his death. The full title of the book is “The Life and Adventures of Seth Wyman Embodying the Principal Events of a Life Spent in Robbery, Theft, Gambling, Passing Counterfeit Money, etc., etc. – Written by Himself.”
The book’s publisher was J. Hamilton Cate, a Manchester printer. Cate seems to have been in Manchester for only a brief time, and the only information that could be found about him was that he boarded in a house on Lowell Street. Wyman was not a well-educated man, having attended schools in Goffstown only on occasion, and reluctantly. Since the book is well written and contains occasional brilliant passages, it is likely that Cate polished up whatever draft Wyman had produced.
What emerges from the text, in addition to the facts of his stories, is Wyman’s humor and complete lack of remorse for the crimes he committed. He frequently bragged about his cleverness, his success in getting away with his transgressions (at least most of the time), his physical strength, and his attractiveness to the opposite sex. He did express regret for the bad influence he had on Wealthy, who was married at the time he met her. Their first two children were born out of wedlock, and they were not married until months after Wealthy’s husband had died.
Wyman wrote about Wealthy, “After the first departure from the path of rectitude and virtue, her descent was gradual, but sure. It was impossible for her to remain ignorant of many of my misdeeds, and from a witness and concealer of my crimes, she became herself an abettor and a participator, and was in after years adept in every kind of crime…”
Wyman’s health failed before he could finish the book, so he was unable to write about the last 20 years of his life. Cate completed Wyman’s “record of crime and folly” by explaining that, after leaving the state prison, Wyman confined his illegal activities to pilfering produce, wood, and livestock from his neighbors’ farms. He also regularly stole lumber from a tract of woodland in Goffstown owned by the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company. The company’s agent offered Wyman $50 if he would stop taking wood from this property, but he declined, as he would profit more by stealing it.
Cate wrote in the last page of the book that, immediately before his death, Seth Wyman Jr. “…looked back…on the life he had lived, and its effects and…his strong spirit bowed in remorse and contrition, and for the first time he addressed his Maker in reverence and fear.”
Cate offered his own words of caution, “Let others, and especially young men, shun the rock on which he and so many others have made shipwreck…”
Wyman died in Goffstown on April 2, 1843 at age 59. His burial place is unknown. Wealthy Wyman died in 1867 at the age of 87. She is buried in the Piscataquog Cemetery, located near her son Franklin G. Wyman’s home on West Street in Manchester, where she had resided.
