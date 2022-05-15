The event that took place at Oyster Bay, N.Y., aboard the presidential yacht, the USS Mayflower, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 1905, was carefully orchestrated. President Theodore Roosevelt greeted the key plenipotentiaries representing Russia and Japan.
The two warring factions were about to face a critical negotiation process intended to bring an end to the Russo-Japanese war that had been raging since February 1904. President Theodore Roosevelt had stepped forward to organize and mediate the peace process, which cast the United States in a major diplomatic role on the world stage.
At about 2:45 p.m., after a cordial luncheon, a champagne toast, handshakes, and gun salutes, Roosevelt left the ship and returned to Sagamore Hill, his summer home in Oyster Bay. The Russian delegation remained on board the Mayflower, while the Japanese contingent boarded the USS Dolphin, which was docked nearby. The Russian flag was raised over the Mayflower at the same moment the Japanese flag was raised over the Dolphin.
Representatives of the Roosevelt administration, led by Third Assistant Secretary of State Herbert H.D. Peirce, boarded the USS Galveston which would lead the little convoy on its voyage northward to Portsmouth, N.H., host city for the peace conference
The USS Mayflower had been built as a private yacht in Scotland in 1896. The U.S. Navy acquired it and converted it into a warship to serve in the Spanish-American War in 1898. It was refurbished in 1904-1905 and recommissioned as the presidential yacht on July 25, 1905. The USS Dolphin was a dispatch ship commissioned in Chester, Pa., in 1885. It had been used as a transport vessel for presidents, secretaries of the Navy, and diplomatic officials. The USS Galveston was a modern cruiser that had been commissioned in a shipyard in Richmond, Va., in February 1905.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, 1905, the three ships steamed down Long Island Sound, with the Galveston in the lead. The convoy would cruise up the coast in a leisurely fashion so that the foreign guests could enjoy a pleasant trip ahead of the difficult deliberations that would occupy their attention in the coming weeks.
The “peace squadron,” as it was dubbed, was scheduled to arrive at Portsmouth on Monday morning, Aug. 7. The travelers could have gotten there a day earlier if they had traveled by train. A journalist for the St. Louis (Missouri) Post-Dispatch wrote on Aug. 5, “The elaborate preparations for the peace conference are not without features which appeal to the sense of American humor. Ordinary men, when they decide to go to Portsmouth, N.H., pack their suitcases, buy a ticket, engage a berth, and go. It seems very easy to go to Portsmouth, N.H. But the exalted personages who are now trying to go to Portsmouth, N.H., do not find it easy.”
In fact, the trip wasn’t as pleasant as it could have been, as the convoy encountered dense fog which slowed its progress. The means of communication between ship and shore was wireless telegraphy — the transmission of telegraph signals by radio waves. According to the Boston Globe, the commander of the Galveston reported to Rear Admiral William W. Mead, Commandant of the Portsmouth Navy Yard, that “the weather was bad and the fog thick, the atmospheric conditions interfering with the successful working of the wireless…”
New Hampshire Gov. John McLane and other leaders involved with the elaborate preparations for Monday’s welcoming ceremonies were deeply concerned about the potential delay. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Mead telephoned the governor to tell him he had received a message from Commander Winslow of the Mayflower, then near Newport, R.I., reading, “Envoys cannot arrive tomorrow. Ships delayed by fog.”
The governor responded that, should the ships arrive by 4 p.m. on Monday, most of the planned programs could take place later that day. He heard back from Mead right before midnight on Sunday that all the events would need to be postponed until Tuesday.
The three ships anchored at Newport at around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening to wait for the fog to lift. According to the Boston Globe, “This was a great disappointment to Gov. McLane, but there was nothing to be done except submit to the inevitable.”
