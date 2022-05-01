The war between the Japanese Empire and the Empire of Russia over dominance in Manchuria and the Korean peninsula began in February 1904.
In the months that followed, the Japanese prevailed over the Russians on both land and sea, and the war drained the country’s resources.
Russia faced humiliation on the international stage due to its failure to prevail over Japan, and its economy was faltering. Domestic troubles boiled over, resulting in the Russian Revolution of 1905 which disrupted the country from January to June of that year.
In February 1905, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt made it known that he was willing to mediate a peace agreement between Japan and Russia.
In March 1905, Japanese officials indicated that they were interested in the offer, but the Russians were determined to fight on. Tsar Nicholas II believed his military could still prevail.
Two major defeats forced him to reconsider his stance. There was the massive Battle of Mukden in China in March 1905, where over 88,000 Russian men were killed, wounded, or missing in action and the devastating sea battle of Tsushima Straight on May 27-28, 1905. In this body of water that separates the northern tip of the Japanese archipelago from the Russian island of Sakhalin, the ships of the Russian fleet that had traveled 18,000 nautical miles from the Baltic Sea, were sunk, captured, or disabled.
On June 7, 1905, Roosevelt met with Count Kaneko Kentaro, a special Japanese envoy. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Kentaro was a respected attorney, scholar, and diplomat who was influential in American society. He was helpful to the president in providing him with a perspective on Japanese culture and worldview.
The next day Roosevelt learned that the Russians were now willing to work on a settlement to bring an end to the war.
Roosevelt went about orchestrating the details of the peace conference that would be held in August. Washington, D.C. was an unsuitable locale due to its hot, humid summer climate, so Roosevelt considered locations further north. He settled on the Portsmouth Navy Yard, as he trusted the U.S. Navy to effectively handle logistics, security, and diplomatic protocols. Also, there were suitable hotels and other amenities available in the nearby city of Portsmouth, N.H., and in surrounding towns. This choice needed the approval of the two diplomatic delegations before being finalized.
Third Assistant Secretary of State Herbert H.D. Peirce was assigned to organize the peace conference. On Monday, July 10, 1905, he announced to the public that the Japanese and Russian delegations had agreed on the conference location. The Boston Evening Transcript newspaper reported, “The selection of Portsmouth was mutually acceptable to the peace envoys of the belligerents, as besides being a cool and comfortable place for this season of the year, it has the advantage of offering a building on Government soil, which is regarded as an important consideration…While the sessions will be held in the navy yard, the plenipotentiaries and their staffs will live in nearby hotels.”
As to this agreement, Peirce’s announcement stressed that “This Government did not in any way dictate as to the selection.” The distinction was made in some news articles (but not universally) that the meetings would not, in reality, be held in the city of Portsmouth, but in Kittery, Maine.
The Portsmouth Navy Yard is located on an island in the Piscataqua River between Kittery and Portsmouth. The building assigned to house the negotiations was the new Naval Stores Building, a handsome four-story brick and stone structure that had just been completed and was unoccupied. Its empty spaces could readily be furnished to accommodate the conference.
Although it had been rumored for weeks that city of Portsmouth was being considered as the location for the peace conference, the Portsmouth Navy Yard had not been mentioned as a possible venue. The Boston Evening Transcript reported on July 10, 1905, that the Commandant of the Portsmouth Navy Yard, Rear Admiral William W. Mead, learned that his facility had been chosen to host the proceedings from that day’s press dispatch. He was surprised, but graciously made a statement to the newspaper that “he was confident that they could be well accommodated there.”
