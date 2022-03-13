It was either late 1807 or early 1808 when Seth Wyman Jr. broke out of the county jail in Amherst in the middle of the night, along with several other inmates.
He and another escapee named Hart decided to walk the 15 miles to Goffstown together as they both had friendly connections there. Their progress was hampered by the icy roads, and after a while they discovered that they were lost, and were heading back to Amherst.
Wyman saw a light coming from a farmhouse, so he knocked on the door, intending only to ask for directions. The old man who answered invited Wyman into his cozy, warm home. Wyman spotted an opportunity, so he told the man that he and a friend had broken out of the Amherst jail after being falsely imprisoned for debts they did not owe. Wyman offered him the two new blankets he was carrying and a good sum of cash if he would hide Wyman and his partner for a day, so they could leave for Goffstown safely the next night.
The man agreed, so Wyman and Hart hid in the basement of the farmhouse, and the old man’s wife fed them well. Wyman gave the couple the blankets, which he had stolen from the jail house, and Hart paid them in counterfeit cash. Hart had been incarcerated for passing bogus money, and apparently the jailer had neglected to confiscate the fake bills.
When night fell, Wyman and Hart headed north to Goffstown and arrived during the night without incident. Wyman stayed with his parents for a day or two before traveling to Boston in search of the woman he called his wife, Mrs. Wealthy Chandler, and their two small children. Wyman learned that they were staying in Milton, Mass., a town about 10 miles south of Boston. He met up with them there, and the family returned to Boston where they lodged in a boarding house.
Wyman then engaged in a crime spree, stealing from dwelling places and stores. He bragged in his 1843 memoir of his success in stealing cheeses from a particular shop on several different occasions. He retrieved the stolen goods he had previously stored in a Boston warehouse, and he and his family boarded a sailing vessel in Boston headed for Bath, Maine. He even sold four of the cheeses to the ship’s captain. It was now February 1808, and the family stayed near Bath where Wyman was hired to do manual labor for a tavern and ferryboat owner.
All went well for a while until people began noticing that precious items such as silverware, as well as money, were disappearing. When suspicion rightly fell on Wyman, he, Wealthy, and the children boarded a schooner bound for Salem, Mass. Once there, Wyman decided they should return to Goffstown, where he could hide out and determine his next move. In Goffstown he met a man whom he identifies in his memoir only as Mr. W., who “after pumping me and finding that I was ready for any crime… carefully broached the subject of counterfeit money.” He told Wyman “that there were bushels of it within a few miles… which had recently been brought from Canada…”
The United States government would not issue paper money until 1861, so during this time period paper money was printed and circulated through private banks operating under state charters. The money printed in Canada imitated bills issued by banks in several states.
Within hours Wyman had bought a large supply of counterfeit bills from the criminal enterprise. This supply had the potential to yield him an enormous profit.
Wyman knew that crisp, freshly printed bills would be suspect. As he wrote in his memoir, “I wished to color them so that they would look like old ones. To do this I boiled a lot of tobacco and soap, so as to form a dirty yellow liquid, into which I laid the bills, one by one, until they were all colored.” After rubbing the money with ashes, Wyman was satisfied that they would not easily arouse suspicion as they looked old enough to pass for real money. He was now ready to embark on his new illegitimate endeavor.
Next week: Wealthy Chandler becomes Wealthy Wyman, and she joins in the criminal activity.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter