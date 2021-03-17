A 48-year-old Manchester man was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police at his Lake Avenue apartment Tuesday night.
Manchester police said they went to 363 Lake Ave. because Justin Murphy was wanted on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm related to his firing several rounds in his apartment on March 5.
"When officers arrived they determined that Murphy was alone in the apartment, however he refused to come outside," police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Police set up a perimeter and closed Lake Avenue from Wilson Street to Lincoln Street around 8 p.m.
"For approximately four hours police negotiated with Murphy," the news release said. "Multiple resources were brought in to include SWAT Team members and the Bearcat. Shortly before midnight, Murphy came outside and was taken into custody."
Murphy was charged with reckless conduct, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, being an armed career criminal and resisting arrest.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.