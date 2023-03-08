williamsburg

Williamsburg Baptist Church, center, and the Powder Magazine is pictured at right with the conical roof, at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. A mass gravesite was found near the site of the old church, which was demolished in the mid-1900s. The church served as a hospital during and after the Battle of Williamsburg in 1862.

 Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

When archaeologists at Colonial Williamsburg discovered human remains near the site’s historical Powder Magazine last year, they soon realized that what they had found was not a single burial.

And as they probed, it became clear that the find had nothing to do with life in the old colonial capital of Virginia. It was a mass grave they believe is associated with the Civil War’s Battle of Williamsburg in 1862.