In the film “Knocked Up,” Katherine Heigl plays Alison, an entertainment reporter who finds herself pregnant after a one-night stand. She tries to hide her pregnancy, but it becomes difficult when during an interview she’s overwhelmed by nausea and has to run off the set in search of a receptacle. Alison doesn’t just have morning sickness. She has all-day sickness.
Researchers say Alison isn’t the only one who finds that the hormone-driven condition lasts all day. A study published in the British Journal of General Practice looked at the prevalence of misnamed “morning” sickness in the first seven weeks of pregnancy and found 94.2% of study participants experienced vomiting or nausea during the study, with 58% experiencing both. Vomiting was most common between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., but nausea occurred throughout the entire day, and peaked in the evening. These symptoms were most common during weeks five through seven.
If you’re KO’d with pregnancy-related tummy troubles, try these remedies:
• Opt for easy-on-the-stomach foods, like the BRAT diet (Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, Toast).
• Stay hydrated with six to eight glasses of water daily. Carbonated water may soothe.
• Be aware of foods and scents that trigger nausea, and avoid them.
• If home remedies don’t work, ask your doc about trying acupuncture or acupressure (reported to work for more than 60% of women) or a medication called Diclegis that’s a help for 40% to 70% of women.
If your sickness is severe and persistent, see your doc immediately to avoid complications.
Q: My primary care doctor has warned me that I’m at risk for macular degeneration after I complained that over the past year I’ve noticed I need brighter light when reading, and I have trouble seeing when I walk into a dimly lit room. Why isn’t that just a sign I need stronger glasses? — Fred F., Missoula, Mont.
A: The possibility that you have macular degeneration is not something to ignore. Get to an ophthalmologist — not an optician — pronto.
Macular degeneration happens when the macula, the part of the retina responsible for clear vision in your direct line of sight, becomes compromised. There are two types of MD, wet and dry. Dry is most common and comes on slowly (as you have described). It can often be controlled. Wet MD signals that blood vessels in your eyes are actively leaking. That’s much more threatening to your central vision and overall eyesight.
Risk factors that you can control include smoking/vaping (anything — if you use cannabis, try edibles), being overweight and/or having excess belly fat, and having unchecked cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure. Long-term exposure to the sun without eye protection is also a risk factor. If any of that describes you, ask your doc for help in reversing those health challenges.
You also want to make sure you’re getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily. A new lab study found that regular physical activity can help prevent or slow vision loss related to MD. It may also help prevent or manage glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. The data, published in Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, shows that lab mice that voluntarily exercised reduced blood vessel overgrowth associated with MD by 32% to 45% compared with nonactive mice. This, say the researchers, translates to how the human retina would. So get a checkup from an eye doctor, work to reduce any risk factors you have and start moving more. You can do a lot to protect your eyes!
Q: I’m trying to stop my teenage kids from drinking soda, but they just aren’t convinced that it is so bad for them. Help! — Susan H., Boise, Idaho
A: There are five proven reasons that sugary soda is harmful:
1. Sugary beverages cause weight gain in children and adolescents. One study found that adding the beverages to your teen’s usual diet ups calorie intake by 17%.
2, 3 & 4. The fructose that’s found in regular table sugar and high fructose corn syrup, where it’s used to sweeten many beverages leads to overeating because its calories don’t make you feel full like calories from healthier complex carbs do; contributes to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (epidemic these days) that can cause cirrhosis; and causes increased visceral belly fat that’s associated with everything from cancers of the colon, breast and prostate to heart disease.
5. All sugary drinks can trigger elevated blood sugar, triglycerides and lousy LDL cholesterol, as well as insulin resistance, which leads to metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes.
Unfortunately these reasons may not be enough to persuade your kids to stay away from sugary drinks. Young people feel invulnerable and don’t like to be told what to do. But you may be able to use their desire for independence to make them take a stand against being manipulated by the beverage industry. Let them know that companies spent more than $1 billion in ads for sugary drinks and energy drinks in 2018 — and it was especially targeted at Black and Hispanic youth. That’s a 26% increase in spending since 2013.
Explain that the industry thinks it can hoodwink kids — and your teens should refuse to be hoodwinked — and that beverage makers are desperate to push back against the solid science that reveals just how harmful the drinks are. When teens have right on their side they can be effective advocates for change, even in their own behavior.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.