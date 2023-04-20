The amount of uneaten food produced in the U.S. is climbing, generating significant waste and greenhouse gas emissions, according to new data from ReFED, a national nonprofit.

The U.S. produced 91 million tons of surplus food in 2021, a 4.8% increase over 2016. Uneaten food represented about 38% of the total food supply in 2021, valued at roughly $444 billion, according to the organization. On a per-person basis, this equates to about 548 pounds of extra food, a 1.9% increase since 2016.