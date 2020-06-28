Anderson-Purnell Real Estate Group joins KW Metro
BEDFORD — Realtors Cindy Anderson and Liz Purnell joined Keller Williams (KW) Metro. The Anderson-Purnell Real Estate Group now operates from the Bedford headquarters at 168 South River Road. The group most recently worked with Coldwell Banker in Bedford. Purnell has been a licensed Realtor for 11 years, while Anderson has held her license for five.
Amanda Reed named regional ‘Emerging Special Education Leader’
AMHERST — Amanda Reed, director of the Regional Services and Education Center’s (RSEC) Vista Learning Center program, was named a regional “Emerging Special Education Leader” by the Association of Special Education Administrators. She was formally recognized during a ceremony on Zoom on June 12 for her work in the field of special education administration. Reed started at the RSEC Academy as a middle teacher in 2014. When Vista was launched in 2018, she served as a special education teacher and moved into the director role a year later.
MillRiver Wealth promotes Paris to vice president
WOLFEBORO — Eulalie Paris, who joined MillRiver Wealth Management in October 2019, was promoted to vice president, partner relations and customer service. Prior to joining MillRiver, Paris held leadership roles at Peoples’ United Wealth Management.