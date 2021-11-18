I t’s hard to believe that just over a year and a half ago, ski resorts stopped spinning their lifts and shut down midseason as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.
It was a time of grave uncertainty, but the resorts adjusted, reopening the following winter.
Guests adjusted, too. Masks, grab-and-go outdoor dining options and parking lot meet-ups quickly became part of the resort routine. But were these changes all bad? And what practices should ski areas maintain heading into a new season?
I reached out to skiers from across the state to hear what they thought about skiing in the height of a pandemic.
Beth Corkum of Bow skied last winter at Pats Peak in Henniker with her family.
“In a time when there was not a whole lot to do,” she said, “skiing was always an available option for us.”
Living close to the mountain, Beth, her husband and two daughters would normally get dressed at home and boot up at the car, so the closed indoor facilities didn’t change much about their routine. They actually preferred having portable restrooms stationed around the mountain in convenient locations instead of pushing through packed lodges searching for bathrooms.
“I’m hoping for the best of both worlds, old and new, for this upcoming winter season,” Corkum said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to enjoy an app and a drink with friends on the deck.”
Amanda Guilbert of Campton expressed similar excitement about the start of a new year this week. “I’m looking forward to getting back to a sense of normal. I think I’m looking forward to being able to get back to this sort of aprés fun that we just weren’t able to do last year.”
Guilbert’s two sons participate in the Black and Blue Trail Smashers race program at Waterville Valley. In years past, the race team had their own lunchroom to meet in at midday. But with lodge closures, the Guilberts set up home base at their truck instead.
“We actually wound up getting our younger son a cell phone as a result of not having a centralized location to meet,” Guilbert said. She felt that she couldn’t leave her youngest son alone on the mountain with no way of communicating. Despite the inability to access the lodges, the precautions didn’t change much about their routine.
A longtime patron of Loon Mountain Resort, Sarah Goode is looking forward to reuniting with her friends indoors. “The lodges are back open, the Bunyan room is doing the mug club again and I’m excited to see the new Kanc 8 chairlift they have been working on all summer.”
Goode splits her time between Westford, Mass., and her condo in Lincoln. She has always enjoyed booting up in the lodge first thing in the morning and chatting with friends as they arrive for the day. Because bags weren’t allowed inside last season, she had to boot up at the condo and walk down to the lifts.
“My condo is on top of a hill — a non-skiable one,” she explained. “Walking down a steep hill in ski boots on an icy day can be a struggle.”
A season pass holder at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, Dean Cascadden of Meredith also described difficulties booting up in the parking lot. “I’m getting older. I like to have a nice warm place with a chair to change my boots, but it was OK.”
Like many, Cascadden quickly adapted to resort changes. He and his sole ski partner for the winter parked near the Tuckerbrook Learning Center, a short walk from the car. From there, they could ski right down to the lift.
For Cascadden, the routine was simply go, ski and come home. He didn’t spend much time inside, though in normal years he often stopped at the Cafe 4080’ summit lodge for a breakfast sandwich.
On solo days at the mountain, he missed the social aspect of skiing. “People would want to join up on a lift line and I respectfully declined,” he said. “I felt bad because Cannon is a very friendly place. I enjoy talking to people on chairlifts that I don’t know and just hanging out.”
This year, outdoor operations at most resorts should return to normal. Chairlifts likely will be loaded to capacity, single lines will be in place, and unrelated groups may be asked to ride with one another.
Lodge and indoor dining experiences will vary depending on the resort. Masks are required or strongly encouraged at most places, while Vail Resorts (Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee and Crotched Mountain) require proof of vaccination to dine at cafeteria-style restaurants. Last year’s mantra still holds true: Know Before You Go.
What am I looking forward to this season? A cozy chair parked right beside the lodge fireplace and a steaming bowl of chili in hand while I watch the snow (fingers crossed) pile up outside.