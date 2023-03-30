Disney lays off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter
Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed on Wednesday. Perlmutter, 80, had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz’s unsuccessful bid this year to obtain a seat on Disney’s corporate board.
Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke over 30 bones in snowplow accident
“Hawkeye” actor Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones and sustained a collapsed lung and pierced liver in a January snowplow accident, disclosing for the first time the full extent of his injuries. The actor, 52, spoke in an interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, and clips were released on Wednesday. The interview will air April 6.
Study finds diversity stunted in theatrical roles, but better in streaming
Despite the Oscars triumph of Asian-led film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the diversity of leading roles in 2022’s theatrical films slid to pre-pandemic levels, UCLA researchers found in a study released on Thursday. The annual UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report looked at 88 films released in cinemas last year and found that 21.6% of lead roles were filled by minorities.
Russian intelligence agencies worked with a Moscow-based defense contractor to strengthen their ability to launch cyberattacks, sow disinformation and surveil sections of the internet, according to thousands of pages of confidential corporate documents.
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday blocked Obamacare's mandate that health insurance plans cover preventive care, including pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV (PrEP) and screenings for cancer, diabetes and depression at no cost to patients.