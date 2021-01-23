“Stories from the Rolodex,” self-published by Beverly Stoddart. $19.95. www.beverlystoddart.com.
It contains some interesting anecdotes but “Stories from the Rolodex” could have been a better book.
Former Union Leader advertising salesperson Beverly Stoddart discovered an unclaimed Rolodex when a failing United Press International closed its Boston bureau in 1982.
In 2017, she began to pursue some of the more than 700 entries it contained.
Just the terms “Rolodex” and “United Press International” may catch the attention of older readers. But they will be foreign to many in younger generations of Americans.
The Rolodex was a brand-name index card file that could fit on a desk. Switchboard operators, businesses, and news organizations used them to retain useful telephone numbers. It was faster than having to look things up in the phone book or call directory assistance. And if a politician, celebrity, or sports star was the subject, having a direct private number was like gold.
(Again, apologies for arcane terms. You may wish to Google “switchboard” or “phone book” or “directory assistance.”)
UPI was the smaller of two international news services on which most American newspapers as well as radio and television stations relied for much of the 20th century. It was founded as United Press by E.W. Scripps, grandfather to the late Nackey Scripps Loeb, who owned this newspaper.
Always the David to the Goliath that was the rival Associated Press, which is owned by its members, UPI was known as scrappy and clever.
It had to hustle after every story in order to get it before the AP did and thus demonstrate its value to customers.
Stoddart includes recollections from former UPI managers and staffers as to how they would write down the numbers of public pay phones at Logan Airport and other high-traffic areas where news might break out.
If it did, a passerby might answer a ringing phone inside a phone booth.
She was told how reporters fought to grab a phone and hold it during an unfolding event, sometimes for hours. This was not only to stay in touch with their own bureau but to keep the phone away from the competition. Tactics included removing the speaking device from a phone’s mouthpiece, replacing it only when the UPI reporter returned to make a call.
Most of the book’s chapters feature former UPI staffers or other news media with whom UPI dealt as customers or news sources or both.
(This writer is included, along with former Sunday News staffer John Harrigan, who retired as a newspaper publisher but continues to write a popular outdoors column from his native Colebrook.)
Also interviewed was John Milne, a former UPI staffer in its New Hampshire bureau. Milne died after his interview for the book. Alas, his recollections are jumbled, which may have led to Stoddart’s own confusion.
She writes that Milne was one of “just three reporters” covering U.S. Sen. Ed Muskie’s ill-fated appearance in front of the Union Leader building in February of 1972.
Milne himself lists four reporters at the scene, skipping Union Leader staffer Nancy Meersman, whose story of the incident ran on the front page of the Sunday News the next morning.
The book appears to be a verbatim transcript of the subjects’ recollections and answers to the author’s questions. But it truncates and conflates these, which is confusing enough. More annoying, it repeats sentences and is sloppy in editing and spelling (former Gov. George Wallace becomes “Wallis” at one point.)
Still, some news junkies may find “Rolodex” worth a read.