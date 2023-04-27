FILE PHOTO: Television personality Jerry Springer arrives at the 34th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Hollywood

Television personality Jerry Springer arrives at the 34th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Hollywood, California, June 15, 2007.

 Fred Prouser/reuters file

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor who built a tabloid talk-show empire, hosting a raucous, long-running series known for its onstage fights, profanity, occasional nudity and exploration of taboo topics like adultery and incest, died Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago. He was 79.

His longtime publicist, Linda Shafran, announced the death in a statement, which did not specify the cause.