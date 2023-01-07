Q: I read a report that says neither exercise nor mindfulness has cognitive benefits as you get older. Is this true? — Joey T., Boston

A: I’m glad you asked about that study recently published in JAMA. Researchers tracked four groups of 65- to 84-year-olds who had some concerns about their cognitive abilities for 18 months: one group did an hour of stress-reducing mindful meditation daily; one group did 300 minutes weekly of aerobic, strength and functional exercises; a third did a combo of the first two; and a control group got info on healthy living. At the end, there was no difference in the cognitive abilities of any group — in fact, all groups saw an improvement. The researchers concluded: makes no difference if you meditate or exercise or not.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.