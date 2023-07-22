Mockingbird

Until a few decades ago, the northern mockingbird was a rare visitor to New England.

 Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

By Laurie D. Morrissey

WHEN I WORKED on a college campus, a northern mockingbird often accompanied me on the walk between my car and my office. This slender gray bird darted from the hedges, flashing white wing patches and outer tail feathers before landing on a crabapple branch, where it poured forth a string of trills and phrases, sounding like several different birds singing and calling one after another.

Laurie D. Morrissey is a writer who lives in Hopkinton. Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol. The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation: www.nhcf.org.