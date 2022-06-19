Q: My child was diagnosed with ADHD, and I am desperate to learn how to help him cope with the symptoms. In addition to medication, which he is taking, are there lifestyle changes that may improve his symptoms? — Cassie F., White Plains, N.Y.
A: You’re not alone in your search for answers to managing ADHD. It is estimated that around 6 million U.S. kids have been diagnosed with the disorder.
Why does a child develop ADHD? Well, there are theories involving inherited genetic traits; exposure in utero to alcohol and cigarette smoke, maternal stress or psychiatric disorders; and epigenetic changes in the mother that are passed to the child that affect brain development. But whatever the initial cause, research indicates that the symptoms — predominately inattention, predominately hyperactivity/impulsiveness, or a combination of the two — are related to low levels of some neurotransmitters in the brain.
We know vitamins and minerals are essential partners in helping the body produce brain neurotransmitters like dopamine and in overall brain function. And recently that’s lead researchers to gain insight into the power of vitamins and minerals to improve ADHD symptoms.
A new study in Nutritional Neuroscience reveals that children with ADHD who eat more fruits and vegetables have noticeably fewer symptoms of inattention. This builds on the findings of another new study in Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry that found that children ages 6 to 12 who took a 36-ingredient supplement of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants to treat symptoms of ADHD and poor emotional control were three times as likely to show significant improvement in their ADHD and emotional dysregulation symptoms than those who took a placebo.
The bottom line: Talk to your child’s doctor about appropriate nutrient supplements and engage your child in healthy food shopping and cooking to boost his consumption of nutrient-packed fruits and vegetables. Kids that start out life with a healthy diet reap the multiple benefits for decades to come.
Q: My PSA levels seem to be going up, and I want to prevent prostate cancer. What can I do? — Gregory T., Denver
A: There’s a lot you can do with lifestyle choices to reduce your risk for prostate cancer. Nutrition is numero uno: The foods and ingredients that do you harm are saturated fats in meats and full-fat dairy and an intake of calcium above 200 milligrams daily, according to Tufts School of Nutrition Science and Policy.
Research to back this up includes a study that tracked almost 230,000 men for nine years and found that high intake of sat fat was correlated with increased risk for prostate cancer. This aligns with findings that show foods — like sugary and fried foods — that fuel chronic inflammation and elevated insulin levels put men at risk for the most aggressive form of prostate cancer and for earlier onset of fatal prostate cancer. Researchers analyzed the dietary patterns of more than 41,000 men over a 28-year period. Guys with chronically elevated insulin were associated with a 7% higher risk of advanced prostate cancer and a 9% higher risk of fatal prostate cancer. The high-inflammation diet was associated with earlier onset of fatal prostate cancer. As for calcium intake, high calcium may interfere with vitamin D’s duties and that increases cell proliferation in the prostate (and maybe the breast).
As for what benefits you ... a diet rich in nutrients, including lycopene in cooked tomatoes, and perhaps cruciferous vegetables. However, according to Tufts, the studies on taking specific supplements, like D and E and the mineral selenium, to prevent prostate cancer are contradictory. What is known is that maintaining robust nutrition from food helps fight cancer. Whole grains and Brazil nuts deliver selenium and vitamin E, and sunflower and safflower oil as well as almonds, peanuts and beet greens provide vitamin E. Also essential: daily stress management, getting and 10,000 steps daily or the equivalent and strength training twice weekly.