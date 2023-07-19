Jimmy Kimmel reshaped his health and body by eating the recommended amount of calories five days a week and sticking to 500 to 600 calories for two days a week.
Jonah Hill went the more traditional route: He exercised more and stopped eating processed foods, refined sugars and unhealthy fats, and went for more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins — cutting calories and eliminating inflammatory foods.
They were both successful in taking it off — and keeping it off.
That makes sense to researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago. According to their new weight-loss study published in Annals of Internal Medicine, traditional calorie counting (reducing standard calorie intake by 25%) and intermittent fasting (eating only from noon to 8 p.m.) are both effective ways to lose excess weight.
There are two important advantages of time-restricted eating. Folks who only ate during an 8-hour window had improved insulin sensitivity compared to study participants who could eat calories over 10 or more hours daily.
Another advantage? Participants who engaged in time-restricted eating ate 425 fewer calories per day than the control group and lost about 10 more pounds after one year. So, what is best for you? The routine you can stick with for the long haul.
SEOUL -- American and South Korean guards shouted "get him" as they scrambled unsuccessfully to stop U.S. Army soldier Travis King from sprinting into North Korea, a New Zealand woman who was on the same tour to the border area said on Wednesday.
The United States is trying to determine the fate of Private Travis T. King, a U.S. soldier who made an unauthorized crossing into North Korea on July 18, throwing Washington into a new crisis in its dealing with Pyongyang.
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government could rethink its polarizing drive to overhaul the judiciary if there is a major escalation in protests, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, in a signal of pliability as Washington tries to close ranks with its ally.
WASHINGTON -- The steady U.S. economy and voter anger over threats to abortion rights are buoying Democratic President Joe Biden, but voters are receptive to a host of culture-war issues his Republican rivals are campaigning on, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday announced additional security assistance of about $1.3 billion for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the package including air defense capabilities, drones and munitions.
NEW YORK - A voting rights group filed a lawsuit against presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Wednesday morning over the use of so-called election police and other alleged intimidation and voter suppression tactics aimed at citizens with felony criminal records.