Jimmy Kimmel reshaped his health and body by eating the recommended amount of calories five days a week and sticking to 500 to 600 calories for two days a week.

Jonah Hill went the more traditional route: He exercised more and stopped eating processed foods, refined sugars and unhealthy fats, and went for more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins — cutting calories and eliminating inflammatory foods.

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com.