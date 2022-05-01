Granite Recovery Centers name Ekberg CEO
Granite Recovery Centers, a substance abuse disorder treatment providers, has tapped Eric Ekberg as its new chief executive officer. Ekberg becomes the first chief executive of New Hampshire’s largest residential treatment facility after Granite Recovery Centers was acquired by BayMark Health Systems in December of 2021.
Ekberg brings more than three decades of experience in the fields of addiction recovery and business management. The UMass Amherst alum completed his graduate studies at NYU and remains a licensed and certified substance abuse counselor.
Stifel’s Troiano named to Forbes list
Stifel Financial Corp. recently announced that John Troiano, senior vice president/investments and branch manager of Troiano Wealth Advisory Group, was named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the second consecutive year.
The 2022 list spotlights more than 5,000 top-performing advisers selected from a pool of 34,925.
Troiano, who is based in Stifel’s Portsmouth office, began his investment industry career in 1984 with McLaughlin, Piven, Vogel, Inc., where he primarily specialized in fixed income securities. He joined Stifel in 2009 to offer the investment products of a large firm with the personal touch of a boutique.
Encarnacion joins NH CLF board
Shalimar Encarnacion of Manchester has joined The New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s Board of Directors
Encarnacion is the owner of Shalimar Ventures and NH Program & Outreach Coordinator for the NH Children’s Scholarship Fund.
She has many years of experience working in financial institutions, case management, and as a bilingual Spanish interpreter for hospitals and other entities. She worked as a consultant on the 2020 Manchester Resiliency Grant for Small Businesses and is currently a consultant with the 2022 Manchester Small Business Grant & Program Assistance (SPGPA) helping business owners who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color qualify for COVID-19 relief. In 2021, she worked on the research on local Hispanic business owners to understand how they meet challenges and achieve success.
Lalime promoted to VP at Bar Harbor Bank
Torrie Lalime of Manchester has been promoted to vice president, assistant controller at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
Lalime joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2017 as internal audit manager and was later promoted to vice president, internal audit manager. She transferred to the bank’s finance department in 2021, where she has served as accounting operations manager.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Anselm College. She is a licensed certified public accountant.
Mike Claflin to retire from AHEAD
Affordable Housing Education and Development (AHEAD), Inc. Executive Director Mike Claflin will retire this summer, the board of directors recently announced.
Claflin became the second executive director of the organization in 2012, following AHEAD’s founder David Wood. As a commercial lender and financial partner with AHEAD prior to being hired as the executive director, Claflin learned the importance of creating affordable housing options for the region.
His experience as a banker also led to the purchase and restructuring of two commercial properties in Littleton. His deep belief in AHEAD’s vision and mission and his compassion for those suffering from substance abuse disorders led him to also collaborate and secure the financing needed to renovate and reopen the Friendship House, now run as a N.H. detox facility.
The AHEAD Board of Directors have begun a search for a new leader. Claflin will remain in his role until a new executive director is hired.
Staci Hermann named to Top 25 Innovators list
Staci A. Hermann, PharmD, MS, chief pharmacy officer of Dartmouth Health, is among Modern Healthcare’s 2022 class of Top 25 Innovators.
Modern Healthcare recognized Hermann for leading three key initiatives to reduce the health system’s costs and improve its efficiencies through system standardization, drug pricing programs, and evaluating the pharmaceutical budget in DH’s health plan.
Hermann was named chief pharmacy officer in November 2018. She leads and provides executive leadership for all DH’s pharmacy business lines. Hermann also provides strategic oversight and direction of pharmacy programs across the entire health system.