A WEEK AFTER streaming director Richard Linklater’s nostalgia-fest “Apollo 10 1/2,” Netflix debuts another coming-of-age musical.
“Metal Lords” improvises on very familiar elements. Enrolled in a present-day high school filled with kids who prefer pop, Justin Bieber and harmless boy bands from South Korea, two high-school students try to live out their headbanging dreams by forming a heavy metal band.
Guitarist Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) knows every metal riff by heart. When he enlists his friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to play drums, they realize that they’ll need a competent bassist to realize their Black Sabbath dreams. Kevin suggests they recruit Emily (Isis Hainsworth), who doesn’t exactly look the part but is a virtuoso on the classical cello. As in movies of this sort, they must unite their disparate parts in time for the battle of the bands.
If this all sounds a tad familiar, it’s a little like “School of Rock” and is not dissimilar to the recent Peacock comedy “We Are Lady Parts,” where teenage Muslim girls from London break every cultural stereotype by forming a punk band.
• Netflix also imports the Spanish ballet melodrama “Dancing on Glass.” Not unlike the recent series “Tiny Pretty Things,” it begins with the suicide of a student dancer — in this case, the lead of a company about to perform “Giselle.” This sparks a desperate search and intense competition for her replacement.
• Another Netflix import, the period comedy “Dirty Lines,” is set in 1987 as Holland undergoes tumultuous changes due to immigration and emerging technology. Needing extra money, Marly (Joy Delima), a studious psychology major, goes to work for two entrepreneurial brothers who discover that fortunes can be made creating Europe’s first phone-sex business.
Marly records breathy monologues on cassettes that can be accessed by dozens of randy callers at a time. As money flows in, the brothers buy more sophisticated equipment and hire more freelance phone vixens.
Despite its sordid setting, “Lines” offers an amusing satire on the differences between men’s and women’s attitudes toward wealth, propriety and the notion of arousal. The production makes the most of ’80s hair and makeup, as well changing culture attitudes regarding wealth.
• “Great Performances: Now Hear This” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) returns for a third four-episode season. Scott Yoo, a celebrated violinist and chief conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic, will showcase American composers, including Amy Beach, Florence Price and Aaron Copeland, as well as new voices Sergio Assad and Reena Esmail. “Hear” airs every Friday in April.
• Other returning series include “Woke” (Hulu), “iCarly” (Paramount+) and “The Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO and HBO Max).
Other highlights
• Coverage of the second round of the 2022 Masters golf tournament (8 p.m., ESPN).
• A Mickey Mouse watch-wearing “symbologist” takes on religious conspiracies against the splendid scenery of Paris and Rome in two adaptations of Dan Brown thrillers, “The Da Vinci Code” (6 p.m., BBC America, TV-14) and “Angels and Demons” (9:30 p.m., BBC America, TV-14), from 2006 and 2009. Despite clunky exposition, both movies sparked a tourist boom in their day and may appeal to the armchair traveler.
• TCM celebrates the baseball season with the 1951 fantasy “Angels in the Outfield” (8 p.m., TV-G) and the 1988 romantic comedy “Bull Durham) (10 p.m.).
• A bold-faced name won’t own up to his gray hair on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
A journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) forms a close bond with the young son of his estranged sister in the 2021 road movie “C’mon C’mon” (9 p.m., Showtime), directed by Mike Mills (“Beginners,” “20th Century Women”).
Series notes
Half-baked service on “Undercover Boss” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Cooper’s blackmailer may be involved with an ongoing case on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Dog fitness tools on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Keeping things in the present tense on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Suspicions fall on a departed friend on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Blake’s family meeting muddies the waters on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Chris Wallace and Wilmer Valderrama are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Cody Johnson on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC).
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Rachel Dratch visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Adam Devine, Neve Campbell and Japanese Breakfast are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).