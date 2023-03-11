NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Jul 30, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

 Eric Canha

Devin McCourty earned several nicknames from his teammates. Perhaps it was Matthew Slater who came up with the best one.

He called him “Mr. Patriot.”