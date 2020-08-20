According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is not a single disease, but rather an informal way of referring to joint pain or joint disease.
Pain
One common misconception about arthritis pain is that it only occurs during or shortly after a body is at rest. However, arthritis-related pain can occur while the body is at rest and is not always triggered by an activity.
Swelling
Skin over the joints affected by arthritis may become red and swollen. This skin also may feel warm to the touch. Anyone who experiences this swelling for three days or longer or more than three times per month to contact a physician.
Stiffness
Stiffness when waking up in the morning or after long periods of being sedentary, such as sitting at a desk during the workday or taking a long car ride, can be symptomatic of arthritis, especially if the stiffness lasts an hour or longer.
Difficulty moving a joint
People should not experience difficulty moving, such as when getting out of bed. People who experience such difficulty may have arthritis.
— Metro Creative Connection