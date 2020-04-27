Interlakes Community Caregivers continues to provide essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This has been a very fluid situation requiring a lot of adjustments, accommodation and communication. Thanks to our compassionate and flexible volunteers, I am happy and humbled to share that, in the face of these challenges, Community Caregivers is fulfilling its mission,” Executive Director Ann Sprague said in a news release.
Community Caregivers is a nonprofit volunteer organization headquartered in Moultonborough that provides free rides to medical appointments and other services. It is currently focusing on grocery shopping and running errands, Sprague said.
Due to physical distancing, volunteers are not taking people to shop, but are shopping for or picking up and delivering groceries. Prescription pick-up and delivery continues. Volunteers are wearing cloth face masks and following all current public health guidelines.
Although most medical appointments have been cancelled by medical providers, some are deemed urgent.
New procedures include sanitizing the volunteer’s vehicle before and after the ride and having the neighbor ride in the back seat. Rides to medical appointments typically are the most requested service, making up about 90% of services.
Social visits have been temporarily suspended, but check-in calls continue.
Sprague said the staff continues to communicate with medical facilities regarding pending appointments and with local grocery stores to understand and communicate best shopping procedures.
The Meredith Altrusa Club has provided free handmade face masks. Liz Breton, Manager of Ben & Jerry’s in Meredith, created ear savers — a band that loops around the neck and attaches to a mask, making it more comfortable to wear.
For more information, call Sprague at 253-9275, ext. 4 or email Director.Caregivers@gmail.com. The staff is working at home due to the stay-at-home order, but phone lines are being monitored.